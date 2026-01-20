Salford Business School expands expertise in circular economy, sustainability and market studies

Four new appointments strengthen Salford Business School and the Centre for Sustainable Innovation, enhancing expertise in sustainability, circular economy and market studies.

Salford Business School has welcomed four outstanding new colleagues, reinforcing its position at the forefront of sustainability, circular economy and market studies research. These appointments represent a major investment in research and teaching, enhancing the School’s ability to deliver cutting-edge insights for students, industry partners and society.

Professor Andrea Genovese: Professor of Circular Economy

Andrea joins from the University of Sheffield, where he led the Operations Management and Decision Sciences division. He combines teaching in supply chain and operations management with research on circular economy, sustainable logistics and governance of production systems. His work critically examines how circular economy frameworks are applied globally and how they interact with social, ecological and political challenges.

Professor Pauline Deutz: Professor of Circular Economy and Sustainability

Pauline comes from the University of Hull and brings a critical geographical and interdisciplinary social science perspective. She will contribute to teaching and curriculum development while collaborating with CSI research exploring how environmental priorities intersect with social and economic systems. Her work integrates industrial ecology, eco-design and sustainable resource management with a focus on equity and social justice and the influence of place.

Dr Ryan Nolan: Associate Professor of Circular Economy and Organisation

Joining from the University of Exeter, Ryan specialises in organisational climate and nature strategy and the social dimensions of circular economy. At Salford Business School, he will teach strategy and sustainability while conducting research at the Centre for Sustainable Innovation (CSI) on how organisations plan and implement circular economy initiatives and respond to the public policy landscape.

Dr Addie McGowan: Research Associate in Market Studies

Addie joins from the University of Edinburgh, bringing expertise in critical market studies and digital sociology. She will support Professor Katy Mason and CSI initiatives, helping Salford to grow Salford-led market studies and integrate social, ethical and market perspectives into sustainability research. Her work investigates digital platforms, sharing economies and market infrastructures, exploring how they shape value creation and urban life.

Professor Katy Mason, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Salford Business School, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Addie, Ryan, Andrea and Pauline to the School. Their expertise across moral markets, circular economy and sustainability will help us continue building a research powerhouse at the forefront of these industries, ensuring our students, partners and wider communities benefit from insights that connect theory, practice and real-world impact.”

Dr Gordon Fletcher, Associate Dean: Research and Innovation, added: “I’m excited to work with each of our new colleagues and we are already seeing their research and knowledge exchange activities make a real difference both inside and outside the University. These appointments will enhance the already strong engagement work of the CSI, support early career researchers across the School and help ensure that our work continues to bring tangible impact to organisations, society and the environment across the Greater Manchester region and beyond.”