University return for Leeds Trinity alumnus

Chief Executive of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, and Leeds Trinity alumnus, James Mason recently returned to campus as the University looks to continue growing its contribution to the wider Leeds City Region.

James, who graduated from Leeds Trinity with a postgraduate degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2002, took over as the new Chief Executive of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce in May this year.

He was given a tour of the University’s Horsforth campus by Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Egbu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Malcolm Todd and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Experience, Professor Catherine O’Connor.

The group discussed shared values and objectives, and how Leeds Trinity can continue to develop its role as a career-led higher education establishment. Key areas also included how the University can connect and collaborate with the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce going forward, with a focus on business, skills and career opportunities.

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“It was great to welcome James back to campus and show him where he used to study.

“We are extremely proud of what James has achieved since graduating from Leeds Trinity and this is an exciting opportunity to be able to work with our alumnus and continue to increase our impact within the Leeds City Region.

“Alumni like James give our students the inspiration to accomplish their goals if they set their minds to it, and we are excited to collaborate with the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce going forward.”

James said:

“It was great to be back at Leeds Trinity University, the visit brought back some great memories of my time here as a postgraduate journalism student where my career journey started.

“Having worked in sport and both the private and public sector, it’s a great honour to now represent thousands of businesses across the region as part of my role at the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. We exist to connect, inform, support and be the voice of businesses to respond to the challenges and opportunities they face.

“As a large employer producing the workforce of the future, I’m excited that we have Leeds Trinity as a partner and look forward to collaborating with them going forward.”

James joined Leeds Trinity after completing an undergraduate degree at the University of Newcastle, before pursuing a career as a sports journalist.

After graduating, he worked as a freelance journalist alongside starting a PR business writing press releases for clients. He then became Real Radio’s chief correspondent for coverage on Bradford City Football Club, his hometown club, before getting his big break on BBC One’s flagship Final Score programme. James has also run his own manufacturing business for 15 years.

The alumni community at Leeds Trinity University supports and enhances the student experience in a number of ways, including mentoring students to help them develop their skills and confidence; providing professional work placements; and sharing their own experiences at events and online.

Leeds Trinity University’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026 is built around the four Strategic Pillars of ‘Education and Experience’, ‘People and Sustainability’, ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, and ‘Careers and Enterprise’. This is supported by the two key themes of Digital Futures and the Leeds City Region.

Published in