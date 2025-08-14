2025 A level, T-level, and VTQ results day Sector Reaction

Over 1.1 million students have received their Level 3 qualifications, reflecting both traditional A-level outcomes and a marked shift toward vocational routes and STEM subjects compared with 2024.

Key figures compared with 2024

Total Level 3 results issued: more than 1.1 million in 2025 compared with approximately 1.08 million in 2024.

more than 1.1 million in 2025 compared with approximately 1.08 million in 2024. A levels taken: 814,335 results across 137 subjects in 2025, taken by 313,190 students. This is a small decrease from 2024.

814,335 results across 137 subjects in 2025, taken by 313,190 students. This is a small decrease from 2024. Straight A* grades: 6,845 students achieved A* in all their A levels, including 35 who took five or more subjects. This is up from around 6,500 full A* sets in 2024.

6,845 students achieved A* in all their A levels, including 35 who took five or more subjects. This is up from around 6,500 full A* sets in 2024. T Level technical qualification completions: 11,909 students in 2025 compared with about 7,400 in 2024.

11,909 students in 2025 compared with about 7,400 in 2024. STEM subject entries: rises in mathematics, further mathematics and physics despite an overall fall in A level entries.

Pass rates: slightly higher in 2025, with Ofqual noting that the standard required for each grade is unchanged and the increase reflects a stronger cohort and more informed post-16 subject choices following the return to pre-pandemic GCSE grading.

This year’s results reflect stronger student performance across the board. Ofqual analysis suggests the small rise in pass rates is linked to a stronger 18-year-old cohort and more informed post-16 subject choices, following the return to pre-pandemic GCSE grading in 2023.

T Levels, now in their fourth year, continue to expand rapidly. In addition to the increase in completions, the number of schools and colleges offering T Levels has grown by 57 per cent in the past year. The proportion of students achieving the highest grades in T Levels has remained stable, while the pass rate has improved and dropout rates have fallen.

A level entries fell slightly compared with last year, down by around 2,500, but subject trends show continued growth in STEM disciplines. Mathematics, psychology and biology remain the most popular A level subjects.

Amanda Swann, Ofqual’s Executive Director for General Qualifications, added:

“Despite fewer A levels overall, students are excelling where it matters, especially in STEM and through newer technical routes. Congratulations to all students and to the educators and communities who guided them.”

Sector Reaction

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“Today is a time for celebration as young people up and down the country collect their exam results. Whether A-Levels, T-Levels or technical and vocational qualifications, I wish everyone the very best of luck, and offer my heartfelt thanks to the fantastic teachers, staff and parents who’ve supported them to this milestone.

“Every young person should have the opportunity to achieve and thrive. This government won’t stand by and accept the entrenched inequalities that continue to blight the life chances of too many young people, especially those from white working class backgrounds who have long been overlooked.

“We’re already taking decisive action and making encouraging progress. With great options from degree apprenticeships and high-quality technical qualifications to traditional university routes, we are giving young people the tools they need to get great jobs, fill talent gaps, and help drive economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.”

Lynne Neagle, the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Education, said:

“Today marks a significant milestone for students across Wales as they receive their results. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every student, alongside our dedicated teachers and education staff, whose commitment and effort have brought us to this moment.

“Every learner opening their results today has earned the right to feel immense pride in what they’ve accomplished, and these achievements demonstrate remarkable determination.

“As you look towards your future, whether that involves starting an apprenticeship, entering employment, or beginning studies at university, I wish you ‘pob lwc’.

“For those seeking guidance on their next steps, support remains available through your school or college and the Young Person’s Guarantee, which provides a range of options.

“I will continue to work on raising educational standards and ensure every young person has the support they need to achieve their goals.”

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education and Training Foundation (ETF), commented:

“Congratulations to this year’s T Level students and all other students receiving their results today. We also want to recognise the dedicated teachers, leaders and support staff who have guided learners throughout their journey.

“At ETF, working with our valued delivery partners, we’re proud to have equipped thousands of professionals across the FE and Skills sector and schools through the T Level Professional Development offer, supporting high-quality T Level planning and delivery. T Levels continue to play a vital role in upskilling the future workforce, providing the technical expertise and industry experience needed to drive economic growth and support the delivery of the Government’s Industrial Strategy. As the sector’s professional body, we look forward to continuing our support in developing the workforce for both new and established providers in the year ahead.”

Amanda Wilkinson, Director of Universities Wales, said:

“Congratulations to everyone collecting results today.

“Students can be proud of their achievements and can now look forward to the next stage of their journey, which for many will involve studying at university.

“University can be a truly transformative time, opening up doors and opportunities which can change the lives of learners. Students joining a Welsh university this autumn can look forward to a high-quality and rewarding university experience that supports them to achieve their ambitions and fulfil their potential.

“For those who are still undecided or did not get the results they had hoped for, there are many options in Wales available through clearing. Our universities have advisors waiting to advise prospective students on the options available to them.”

Catherine Sezen, Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges said:

“Congratulations to all the students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland receiving their A Level, AS, T Level and vocational technical results today. I hope you are able to take a moment to celebrate your achievements and reflect on how far your dedication and hard work have brought you.

“For those whose results are not quite what you hoped for, please do not worry, there are many paths forward. Reach out for advice and explore the wide range of progression opportunities available. Your local college can support you with options including apprenticeships, higher technical qualifications, and degrees.

“A huge thank you also goes to the incredible teachers and support staff across the country. Their commitment and guidance have been invaluable in helping students take that exciting next step, whether continuing in education or entering the workforce.”

Paul Turner, Vice President UK and Ireland at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:

“We’re already seeing entry-level jobs being eroded by AI-driven technologies, while employers continue to report growing skills gaps that are holding their organisations back. This will only worsen if opportunities to build early career experience continue to disappear and we fail to equip young people with the work-ready skills they need.”

“The government must support our most productive industries and sectors to develop future talent. Measures such as narrowing the range of Level 7 apprenticeships risk undermining efforts to tackle workforce shortages, improve social mobility, and boost productivity – not just now, but in the years to come.”

James Toop, CEO of Teach First, said:

“Congratulations to those receiving their A-Level results today – and to the teachers whose dedication has made it possible.

“Yet while many pupils will rightly celebrate doors opening, others, especially from the poorest backgrounds, will receive results that don’t reflect their potential. While talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.

“No results day should come with a postcode lottery. We must get the very best teachers to where they’re needed most, and back schools working in the most disadvantaged communities with the resources and investment they deserve to ensure every child can reach their dreams.”

Albert Clemente, CEO at FindTutors, said:

“Students are not less capable than previous generations but are instead navigating a rapidly evolving world with assessment tools designed for a different era. While many young people will be celebrating with joy today, others will be anxious about their future.

“With traditional exams increasingly seen as inadequate measures of student potential. The time is perhaps right to explore assessment innovations that better align with the strengths and needs of today’s students. By embracing more diverse evaluation methods, such as, portfolio assessment, peer and self-assessments, and AI-based adaptive testing, we can create an education system that recognises the true state of UK students.

“UK students are among the most tech-engaged in Europe. The GoStudent Future of Education Report 2025 found that 60% of UK students are using app-based learning and 35% have used AI tools at school. This is significantly higher than the European average of 26%, showing how this generation is independently seeking innovative approaches to education that better suit their needs. 35% of UK students are cheating in their exams using AI.

“Teachers overwhelmingly agree with the use of new assessment methods, as the education report also found that 84% of teachers now support simulation-based assessments that better reflect real-world applications of knowledge.”

Philip Blaker, Chief Executive at Qualifications Wales said:

“Congratulations to everyone who has got their results today and well done for all the work you’ve put towards completing your qualifications. Results are a big milestone in learners’ lives, and many of you will be looking forward to your next steps – whether that be to work, an apprenticeship, or higher education.

I hope you got the grades that you wanted. If not, don’t worry. There’s lots of information and support available to you. Your school or college can help you with advice and guidance, and there’s information on the Qualifications Wales website with links to organisations that can provide further support.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported learners as they’ve progressed through their courses, especially to teachers, lecturers and other staff at centres for their work throughout the year.

These results clearly demonstrate the commitment of those who prepare and support learners through their studies.”

Formal exams and assessments allow learners to demonstrate what they know, understand and can do. The grades that learners achieve measure their attainment and allow them to progress on to their next steps.

Vivienne Stern MBE, UUK Chief Executive, said:

“Congratulations to all the students receiving their results today, and to the teachers, families and friends that supported them to get here. With 82% of students who had an offer and received their decision this morning being accepted to their firm choice university, there is much to be celebrated.

Today marks the beginning of doors opening for thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The increase in applications confirms that people rightly recognise the value of going to university, and it is particularly positive that we have seen an increase in students going to university from the least advantaged backgrounds. The economy needs graduates and the skills they will develop throughout their time at university.

To those who have not got the results they were hoping for, please don’t panic. It’s not the end of the world. There are lots of opportunities available through clearing, and advice available through UCAS or direct from universities.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Congratulations to students on their results in A-levels, AS-levels, and vocational and technical qualifications, and also to their schools and colleges which have supported these young people so superbly, not only during the high-pressure cauldron of exams, but throughout these demanding courses.

“While some students will be delighted with their results, others will be disappointed. We urge them not to panic but to speak to their teachers about their next steps. There are a range of excellent options available which will enable them to progress confidently to the next stage of their lives – whether that is in apprenticeships, higher education, or careers.

“Turning to A-levels in England, there are welcome increases in results at grade A and above, and also at grade C and above. This is testament to the hard work of teachers and students in often very challenging circumstances. Schools and colleges face severe funding and staffing shortages, and these students were affected by the disruption of the pandemic earlier in their education. They have overcome the odds and we salute the fantastic efforts of our brilliant education staff.

“However, we continue to see big differences in attainment between regions, reflecting socioeconomic factors which represent a massive challenge, not only for the education sector but our society as a whole. We have to stop merely talking about these issues and actually address them with investment in communities suffering from generational disadvantage. This cannot be solved by schools and colleges alone but must also involve action to boost the opportunities available for young people.

“While much of the focus on results day is on A-levels, we should not forget that many young people have recorded success in T-levels and vocational and technical qualifications. Our warmest congratulations to them, and we hope the government protects the choice available through various routes rather than scrapping many valued applied general qualifications, such as BTECs, as currently planned.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their results for A Levels, T Levels, BTECs and other vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) today. These grades are the result of a huge amount of hard work by both students and school and college staff and enable young people to move on to the next stage on their path, whether that is further study, an apprenticeship, training or employment.

“While A level grades are slightly higher this year, they are a genuine a reflection of the hard work and attainment of young people and their teachers. We have a robust and regulated system of exams, and the checks and balances within the system mean we can be confident that the grades awarded are fully deserved.

“It’s important to remember that the current A Level specifications were newly rolled out shortly before Covid, which was of course a massive interruption to their ‘settling in’. This is the third year post-pandemic that these A Level exams have been sat, and it is natural that teachers will have got better at understanding the requirements and mark schemes and at preparing students to sit these specific exams.

“Although it is positive to see the increase in students studying maths at A level, entries to English decreased and the subject is noticeably absent from the top ten subjects. Students’ experience of the subject at GCSE is likely having a negative impact on their choices post-16, and the wide criticisms of GCSE English must be addressed if this is to change.

“As we look ahead to the Curriculum and Assessment Review recommendations, which are due to be published in the autumn term, we hope their focus will be on encouraging a flexible qualification landscape that meets a diverse range of student needs and prepares young people for life beyond school or college. NAHT have called for a reduction in the content of A levels to allow deeper understanding and more meaningful engagement, as well as less of a reliance on terminal exams and more variety in assessment.

“We also want to see an improvement in T levels, with action taken to address student dissatisfaction, as well as the continued investment in a broader range of technical routes, and for RSHE to be extended to 16–19 learners.”

Sachin Vibhute, HVAC and Heat Pumps Technical Consultant and Product Training Manager at LG Electronic:

“A-level results day spark fresh optimism for a net-zero future, as UCAS figures reveal growing momentum in STEM interest. Today’s results bring renewed confidence the UK is building the skilled workforce needed to achieve its sustainability targets.

“Ofqual data for this year shows science and maths lead the pack as the most popular A-level subjects. And UCAS higher education applications for engineering and technology, and mathematical sciences, are up 13% and 6%, respectively. Today’s students are studying the key subjects needed to become tomorrow’s green pioneers.

“While the potential is there for them to become the skilled, driven professionals who will power the UK’s sustainability ambitions, more still needs to be done to shape these young professionals.

“The UK lacks a clear pipeline from A-level and higher education to skilled workforce. And with 260,000 new engineers and technicians needed by 2050 to support the country’s sustainability drive, we need clearer new pathways — from A-levels to degrees and beyond — that equip young people with real-world skills in green tech and inspire them to choose careers in sustainability.

“The good news is, that there are many ways this can be achieved. Grad schemes, apprenticeships, training academies and career fairs are all viable ways to capture the attention of school and university students of all ages, drawing them into the industry and setting them up for meaningful, rewarding careers.”

Angela Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Capital City College, said:

“Students awaiting their A level results need to remember that potential isn’t defined by a single day. Whether they meet their expectations or face unexpected outcomes, there are many paths to success. Overcoming adversity and celebrating achievements is an important part of personal growth, and we are so proud of everything our students have achieved this year.

“For those who haven’t got the results they hoped for, it’s important to stay open-minded and explore all available options. Sometimes by taking a different route we see individuals really shine. Colleges and universities offer many options, both academic and technical pathways, that will lead to employment and or an apprenticeship.“