3000 Voices: New research reveals what it’s like to grow up in South East London today

A major new report – 3000 Voices: Growing up in South East London – has been launched, capturing the views and experiences of 3,000 children and young people across south east London.

The findings show that while many learners feel loved, safe and optimistic, wellbeing drops significantly during the transition from primary to secondary school.

Four out of five learners say they have someone supportive to talk to, but this falls by 30% between the ages of 11 and 13. Differences in wellbeing are also evident across groups, with looked after children, LGBTQ+ young people, and those with additional needs reporting lower levels of support, safety, and overall wellbeing.

The research has been undertaken by the LASER Education Foundation – part of the newly-named Elevare Civic Education Group, also comprising London South East Colleges and London South East Academies Trust.

Learners from across the Group’s network of schools and multi-campus FE College – located in Bromley, Bexley, Greenwich, Lambeth and Guildford – took part in the survey. Researchers conducted both qualitative and quantitative methods to ensure an accurate and insightful representation of views.

Key findings include:

Loved and cared for – 87% of young people said they live with people who make them feel loved, but this drops to 54% among looked after children and 55% among those who do not identify as male or female

Family support – 82% said their families had what they need to support them, though this was far lower among young people entitled to free school meals (66%) and LGBTQ+ learners (52%)

Someone to talk to – 78% reported having someone supportive to talk to, but learners with additional needs and looked after children were far less likely to agree

Education and aspirations – three-quarters praised their teachers, yet many expressed anxiety about exams, careers and the future, with some feeling worried about making the right choices.

Wellbeing gaps – one in five young people fell into the lowest wellbeing groups, reporting that they feel unfairly treated, unsupported and unsafe



The report highlights groups facing additional barriers – including looked after children, LGBTQ+ young people, and those with SEND – and identifies priorities such as mental health support, family wellbeing, mentoring and more opportunities for social connection and belonging.

The research aims to ensure the voices of young people shape priorities for support and investment – both for the LASER Education Foundation’s own programmes and more widely across education, health and other youth community services.

To mark the launch, Elevare Civic Education Group hosted a cross-sector roundtable last week, chaired by JL Dutaut, Commissioning Editor of Schools Week. It was attended by leaders from education, health, local government and the charity sector – including Leora Cruddas (CST), Catherine Sezen (AoC), Michelle Rankin (Royal Borough of Greenwich), Shane Chowen (FE Week), Dr Kerry Scattergood (Research College Group), Dr Carlie Goldsmith (Impetus), Steve Besley (Policy Advisor), George Ryan (Public First), Julian Blake (Stone King LLP).

Five student ambassadors (three from Bromley Beacon Academy and two from London South East Colleges) also took part, sharing personal stories that brought the data to life. Learners spoke candidly about loneliness, anxiety, the need for better life skills education and safer online spaces.

Discussions focused on how schools, colleges and community partners can work together to create a stronger sense of belonging, civic engagement and early intervention for vulnerable children.

Key themes and outcomes included:

Inclusion and belonging: A call to rebuild youth and community spaces, and to create student-led initiatives that connect those least likely to engage.

Civic engagement: Participants agreed that democracy, volunteering and digital literacy should be embedded into the curriculum to help young people feel heard and informed.

Poverty and inequality: Delegates highlighted the effects of housing insecurity and poverty on wellbeing and called for better cross-agency collaboration to support families.

Systemic change: A commitment to exploring new local partnerships focused on early intervention – building on models such as the Alternative Provision Taskforce in East Sussex, led by London South East Academies Trust.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to continue this conversation, identify measurable goals and reconvene in two years’ time to evaluate progress.

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, CEO of Elevare Civic Education Group, says:

“We have heard directly from 3,000 young people about what really matters to them – from feeling safe, loved and supported, to being able to look ahead with hope. Their voices are clear: we must listen and act.

“This report is a call to work together across education, health and community sectors to ensure every child and young person has the support they need to thrive. We are committed to measuring ourselves against these voices – through a lived experience index or similar accountability tool – to make sure their insights drive real change.

“Policy change only matters if it improves lived experience. That must become our measure of success.”



JL Dutaut, Commissioning Editor of Schools Week who chaired the discussion, added:

“The courage of these young people to speak out about their experiences should drive us all to ensure that policy and practice genuinely reflect their needs. This research is a blueprint for collective action.”

Nicole Mundondo, former Student Governor at London South East Colleges and now a digital marketing apprentice, said:

“Young people want to be listened to and not judged. We have real worries about the future, from finding jobs and housing to understanding how to live independently. There is so much we need to learn about adult life, but often nowhere safe to ask those questions.

“Information also needs to be shared in ways that actually reach us. If the message isn’t where we spend our time – like social media or short videos – many young people won’t engage. That’s why it’s so important that our voices shape how support and education are designed.”