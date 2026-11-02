Active IQ enters a new chapter as NCFE’s specialist brand for sport, active leisure and wellbeing

The Active IQ brand has today (2 November) entered a new chapter, building on more than 20 years of supporting the physical activity and wellbeing sector as NCFE’s specialist brand for sport, active leisure and wellbeing.

For learners, training providers, employers and partners, the deep understanding of the sector that has defined Active IQ remains unchanged. As NCFE’s specialist sector brand, Active IQ is well placed to build on that legacy while benefiting from the scale, reach and expertise of one of the UK’s largest vocational and technical education organisations.

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, said:

“We’re deeply committed to creating exceptional opportunities for learners, educators and employers across the sport, active leisure and wellbeing sector.

“Active IQ has earned significant trust over more than two decades, built on its specialist expertise, strong customer relationships and highly respected qualifications.

“Our ambition is to build on that success by combining Active IQ’s sector knowledge with NCFE’s broader capabilities and investment, ensuring customers continue to benefit from the quality, service and expertise they know and trust.

“We’ll preserve what makes Active IQ so valued while creating new opportunities to strengthen and grow its offer for the future.”

As an education charity, NCFE is dedicated to changing lives through learning. Working with thousands of education and training organisations and supporting hundreds of thousands of learners each year, it helps people gain the skills they need to progress in education and employment.

Through investment in learning and social impact initiatives designed to widen access to education, NCFE is committed to creating opportunity and helping to build a fairer, more inclusive society.

The physical activity and wellbeing sector shares that commitment to improving lives. As the role of physical activity in supporting prevention, health outcomes and wellbeing becomes increasingly recognised, the professionals working across the sector have never been more important.

Through the Active IQ brand, NCFE will continue supporting learners, professionals and employers access the skills and development opportunities they need to succeed. It also remains committed to the customer-focused approach that has made Active IQ a trusted name across the industry, continuing to listen and respond to the needs of employers, training providers and sector partners.

Sport, active leisure and wellbeing will play a vital role in NCFE’s future ambitions. Through the Active IQ brand, NCFE intends to deepen its understanding of the sector, support workforce development, and contribute more actively to conversations about skills, standards and future workforce needs. For example, through its upcoming Active Leisure, Sports and Wellbeing Skills Collective which will bring together a group of senior and influential stakeholders from across the sector to share insight and challenge thinking.

For more than 20 years, Active IQ has helped develop the professionals who enable people to lead healthier, more active lives. That purpose remains unchanged. Backed by the strength of a national education charity, Active IQ will continue championing high standards, supporting career development and helping the sector build the skilled workforce it needs for the future.