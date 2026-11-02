Prospective students invited to discover how industry engagement can shape their future 

Prospective students are invited to find out more about where their studies could take them beyond university at an upcoming open event.

The University of Derby – voted first for employability in the 2027 Uni Compare rankings – will host its penultimate open event of 2026 on Sunday 8 November.

Visitors will be able to find out why Derby is first for employability, learn more about its connections with industry leaders such as Rolls-Royce, Unipart, the NHS and McDonald’s UK & Ireland, and discover the placement and work experience opportunities available.

The University’s ‘Industry Zone’ will showcase employer engagement with contributions from Derby-based immersive tech company, Bloc Digital, and diagnostics firm Surescreen.

Alongside discipline talks, there will be a chance for visitors to explore the University’s mock crime scene house, tour the Cavendish Building – home to Derby International Business School – and visit the state-of-the-art Bioscience Superlab to discover the University’s Pharmacology courses, launching in September 2027.

Aspiring game developers, meanwhile, will be able to learn more about the new trio of Computer Games courses, delivered by industry experts including Andy Sandham, who worked on iconic titles from the original Tomb Raider series, including Tomb Raider III, Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation and Tomb Raider: Chronicles.

Visitors can also see the University’s award-winning accommodation, recently voted Best University Housing for a fifth consecutive year at the Global Student Living awards.

Hannah Wright, Associate Director – Student Recruitment at the University of Derby, said:

“Our open days give prospective students the chance to see first-hand how their interests can translate into future careers, whether that is through business, healthcare, or computer games.

“We are continually demonstrating a strong commitment to engaging with employers to ensure that students develop the knowledge, skills and experience needed to succeed in the workplace, while ensuring that the curriculum remains relevant to industry needs.

“The Industry Zone is the perfect place to find out more about our collaborations and impact with a dedicated alumni presence giving prospective students the chance to speak directly with graduates about how their Derby experience supported their careers, businesses and future opportunities.”

The event is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, and those who already have their grades, or have predicted grades that meet the University of Derby’s entry requirements, may also be able to receive an offer in principle on the day.