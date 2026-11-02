Balfour Beatty visit opens up exciting career prospects for New City College engineering students

Engineering students at New City College’s Rainham Construction and Engineering Campus have gained valuable insight into one of the region’s biggest infrastructure projects during a visit from construction giant Balfour Beatty.

The team spoke to students about the Lower Thames Crossing, a major new road and tunnel project that will connect Kent and Essex beneath the River Thames, helping to ease congestion at the Dartford Crossing and improve transport links across the South East.

With Balfour Beatty appointed to deliver the roads north of the Thames, the £1.2 billion contract represents a significant opportunity for local people looking to build careers in engineering and construction.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs across its workforce and supply chain, with demand for skilled engineers, apprentices and other construction professionals as work progresses. Main tunnelling works are planned to begin in 2028, with the new crossing expected to open in the early to mid-2030s.

For students currently studying engineering at Rainham, the project offers an exciting opportunity to turn their qualifications into rewarding careers close to home. With Balfour Beatty committed to recruiting local people as part of its social value programme, students who develop the right skills and experience could be well placed to apply for future roles.

During the visit, students heard about the wide range of jobs involved in delivering a project of this scale and had the chance to ask questions about securing work experience and making a successful application to Balfour Beatty.

The company has selected Rainham Campus as one of its education partners and plans to return to work with students on preparing strong job applications, helping them understand what employers are looking for.

The visit is just one example of the valuable employer partnerships available to students at New City College. By connecting classroom learning with real industry projects and potential employers, the college helps students develop the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to take their next steps into employment.

With major infrastructure projects creating demand for the next generation of skilled engineers, Rainham students have an exciting opportunity to be part of the workforce shaping the future of the region.

There are also other major infrastructure schemes creating demand for skilled workers across the region. These include National Grid’s new electricity tunnel between Tilbury and Kent, the expansion of London Gateway and major regeneration developments in East London – all offering potential opportunities for the next generation of local construction and engineering professionals.