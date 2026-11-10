AoC Student of Year Award winners 2026/27 announced

The Association of Colleges has announced the winners of the Student of the Year Awards 2026/27 at the AoC Annual Conference and Exhibition in Birmingham. These awards celebrate outstanding achievements, resilience, and contributions from students across the country.

Adult Student of the Year (19+)

Sponsored by Gateway Qualifications

Winner: Alero Megbele, Kirklees College

Kirklees College said:

“Alero is a truly outstanding student, whose contribution to both the college and local community is unparalleled. Her commitment to her studies in Creative Media has earnt her a clean sweep of distinction grades, and her commitment to taking on extra work experience is above and beyond what is expected of any student.

“Coming to the UK from Nigeria as a teenager, Alero started her college journey later than her peers, needing extra time to settle into college life, but she has seized every opportunity available to make an impact in the college community. In her roles as SU Vice President and Student Governor, Alero advocates for all Kirklees College students, both young people and adults, with a maturity and integrity beyond her years. She has taken on extra advocacy roles within the local community, currently working as Youth Academy and Training Lead for Creative Ideation Hub, where she is responsible for youth ambassador leadership, programme development.

“She has also played a crucial role in Leaders Unlocked’s Student Commission on Racial Justice, completed a summer school internship programme with her local MP, and undertaken multiple work experience placements whilst balancing her college studies.”

Runners-up: Jonathan Wiltshire, Derwen College, Beheshta Bakhtari, United Colleges Group

Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by Occupational Awards Limited

Winner: Katie Cherry, Barnsley College

Barnsley College said:

“Katie Cherry has turned creativity, resilience and compassion into outstanding community impact. After leaving university and taking time to focus on her mental health, Katie rebuilt her confidence through work and independent content creation, growing her own book-review platforms to more than 10,000 followers.

“Since beginning her Level 3 Content Creator Apprenticeship with Age UK Barnsley in May 2025, while studying with Barnsley College, she has transformed the charity’s digital engagement. Katie has helped grow Age UK Barnsley’s Facebook content from 12,300 views and 213 interactions to more than 72,200 views and 1,300 interactions, while VINTAge UK Barnsley grew from 31,700 views and 419 interactions to 84,900 views and 892 interactions. She also launched Instagram and TikTok channels, with TikTok reaching 1,292 followers and more than 122,700 likes. Her video with Raymond, a 96-year-old service user, reached more than 140,000 views and led to BBC Breakfast coverage, raising awareness of loneliness among older people.

“Katie has also supported fundraising, community events, student placements and fashion sustainability work with VINTAge UK, making her an outstanding advocate for apprenticeships and community storytelling.”

Runners-up: James Stefanaras, Havant and South Downs College (HSDC), and Corey Richardson, RNN Group

Higher Education Student of the Year

Sponsored by QAA

Winner: Bernice Bradley, Boston College

Boston College said:

“Bernice has spent much of her life putting others first. A carer for her mother for 30 years, she faced significant hardship from a young age, leaving school at 16 to work and study catering. While living in Germany, a series of family tragedies, including the deaths of both brothers and her stepfather, led her to return to the UK to support her mother. After raising her daughter as a single parent and caring for her mother, Bernice finally pursued her lifelong passion for photography through an evening class. Her talent was quickly recognised, leading her to enrol on a foundation degree and later a BA (Hons) in creative arts (photography) at the age of 56. Despite balancing study, work, and caring responsibilities, she is on track to achieve a first.

“Bernice is an inspiring student, lecturer, mentor, and community contributor. She has supported college events, local organisations, Lincolnshire Police, and student motorsport, while also developing a successful photography business. Known for her positivity and compassion, she has organised exhibitions, mentored students and young photographers, and embraced innovative projects. Her photography has gained national recognition, featuring in leading publications (Digital Camera Magazine, Amateur Photographer, MotorSport Magazine). Bernice’s resilience, generosity, and achievements make her an exceptional role-model and ambassador for lifelong learning.”

Runners-up: Sarah Warwick, Heart of Worcestershire College, Rachael Speers, Basingstoke College of Technology

Young Student of the Year (16 to 18-years-old)

Sponsored by Edge Foundation

Winner: Daniel Holland, Chelmsford College

Chelmsford College said:

“Daniel has distinguished himself as an outstanding student leader through his role as a Student Governor, where he has played a pivotal part in representing the student voice and shaping the strategic direction of the college. His influence has extended beyond internal governance, with national recognition as a shortlisted candidate for Student Governor of the Year, an achievement that places him among the very best student representatives across the country.

“What makes Daniel particularly remarkable is the way he has embraced every opportunity to contribute positively to the wider college and community environment. He has actively engaged in high-level events, including national conferences and community forums, confidently articulating the perspectives of his peers and contributing to meaningful discussions about the future of education and local partnerships. His maturity, professionalism, and ability to communicate with stakeholders at all levels set him apart.”

Runners-up: Eduard Cristea, Barnsley College, Dorothea Davies, Burnley College

Inspiring Project Award

Sponsored by AQA

Winner: Marika Oakes, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group said:

“When Marika started at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) she chose A Level subjects based on what she enjoyed, as she was unsure what she wanted to do in the future. During the first year, she developed an interest in prosthetics through her Biology and PE studies and used the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) as an opportunity to explore something she was genuinely curious about. This led to her to taking on the challenge of designing and creating something new.

“Throughout the project she not only learnt a lot about prosthetics but also developed skills that she will use in the future. She became much more confident with independent research, managing her time, problem-solving and learning from things that did not work first time. Being able to take an idea from a rough sketch to a working prototype was impressive and something

“Marika found rewarding, developing her resilience, problem solving and independence. Marika thoroughly enjoyed the whole process and the EPQ has given her both practical experience and confidence that she can take forward. She is now in her first year at Loughborough University studying biomedical engineering, where she can build on this experience, work with leading researchers and eventually contribute to new ideas and developments in the field.”

Runners-up: Nana Kwabena Nimo Yeboah, Newham College, Samara Guanin, Christ the King Sixth Form College

Student Green Commitment Award

Sponsored by NOCN Group

Winner: Ben Burke, Barnsley College

Barnsley College said:

“Ben is a student leader who has made sustainability, digital responsibility and e-waste relevant to his peers. As Students’ Union Sustainability Officer and a Software Development T Level student, Ben is proud to study at a college that takes sustainability seriously, but recognised that not all students fully understood or appreciated that work. He set out to change this through practical, engaging student-led activity.

“Ben’s main focus has been digital sustainability, AI and e-waste. His E-Waste Aware event, supported by the Head of Sustainability and Students’ Union, used displays, competitions, facts, figures and collected e-waste to start conversations about technology and responsible disposal. One creative exhibit used an old USB telephone linked to a David Attenborough documentary, encouraging passers-by to interact with the display. Ben has also contacted external employers including CeX and Currys, spoken at Sustainability Committee meetings, challenged staff professionally and presented to Student Recruitment on the morning of a mock exam.

“Most significantly, he surveyed students about AI and digital sustainability, producing a report for the Director of AI Integration that will influence college policy. Ben has turned concern into confident, responsible leadership.”

Runner-up: Nisha Latif, Christ the King Sixth Form College