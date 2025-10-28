AQA Acquires Leading Training Provider

Exam board AQA has strengthened its commitment to apprenticeships and adult skills by acquiring a training provider.

Realise Training Group will now operate as an independent subsidiary of AQA – a not-for-profit independent education charity – in a move which will help both organisations deliver ambitious growth plans. It will raise standards in vocational and technical qualifications as well as GCSEs and A-levels, helping to empower young people who want to develop new skills.

The acquisition will provide long-term stability for Realise – one of the UK’s fastest growing training providers – supporting young people and adults to progress to the next stage in their lives and enhance their skill set for local employers. It will also allow AQA to further deliver on its purpose of supporting education in its broadest sense.

Realise supports more than 18,000 learners a year, offering apprenticeships in sectors including early years, health and social care, business services and transport. The training provider also delivers adult skills programmes in West Yorkshire, Liverpool City Region and a host of other locations including West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Lincolnshire.

AQA is the UK’s biggest exam board when it comes to GCSEs and A-levels. It has purchased Realise for an undisclosed fee from private equity firm Endless (Enact Fund), which supported a management buyout in 2020.

Colin Hughes, AQA CEO, said:

“Acquiring a training provider is a tremendously exciting development for AQA. We’re well-known as the most popular exam board for GCSEs and A-levels but for some time we’ve been building our presence in the vocational sector.

“I’m confident that, with our new acquisition, we will be well-placed to enhance our offer to employers and young people in line with our charitable purpose. In light of the Government’s emphasis on growing vocational education and extending the impact of skills training in the recent Post 16 Education and Skills White Paper, this is an area that has great potential for growth.”

Gregg Scott, CEO of Realise Training Group, said:

“We are delighted to announce this acquisition which provides Realise with a new, long-term home while creating a unique link between two of the country’s leading educational organisations.

“This is fantastic news for our colleagues, the employers we partner with and our learners. We’ve enjoyed fantastic stability and sustainable growth over the last five years and we will be retaining the same principles which have been at the core of our success.

“It also means that all our profits will be re-invested into education for the benefit of many thousands of people in the UK, which aligns with the philosophy of both AQA and ourselves to deliver long-lasting and tangible social value.

“Both parties are also committed to providing high quality training, ensuring each individual embarks on the right programme for their specific needs and helping people across the country gain skills which will help them grow over their lifetime.

“We have enjoyed a hugely successful period and look forward to a bright future at our new home of AQA.”

Realise, which has over 500 staff, will retain its existing five-strong management team and will continue to operate as usual across the country.