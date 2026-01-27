Balancing Cyber and Physical Security Priorities in Further Education

Resilience against cyberattacks remains a focus for many Further Education (FE) leaders today, as incidents targeting institutions dominate headlines. However, physical security remains a substantial threat to the industry, yet the cybersecurity spotlight often overshadows its importance.

For FE leaders, prioritising the best possible learning environment also means protecting students and staff from evolving physical threats that could harm them and compromise an institution’s operational integrity. In response, security practitioners are reevaluating their strategies to include measures that can scale and adapt to a broader range of potential complex security scenarios.

As with cybersecurity, physical threats are increasing in number and sophistication, necessitating a more proactive strategy to mitigate malicious activity rather than the traditionally reactive approach. Video security remains vital as a FE safety measure during this transition, but leaders will need to consider integrating emerging technologies to address evolving physical security threats effectively.

Evolving physical security threats

The FE sector faces unique security challenges as internationalisation increases and institutions expand. It requires administrators to address a more volatile security environment while complying with regulatory safety frameworks. The UK government has highlighted that crime, terrorism, information and personal security are the most significant areas of concern for schools and colleges. This poses a growing set of challenges for FE leaders in shaping a comprehensive security strategy.

Video has long served as the frontline solution in traditional security systems to address those concerns, providing personnel with identification capabilities and evidence for post-event investigations. However, the impact of today’s incidents has proven more costly, potentially compromising operations and jeopardising the institution’s reputation.

As perpetrators increasingly learn to avoid visual detection and identification, the risks of malicious activity can grow. The potential damage and disruption mean that using video security as part of a reactive strategy may no longer be viable for FE institutions.

Emerging video technologies

Although there were fewer serious incidents in schools in 2025 than the previous year, FE leaders may need to make strategic decisions about how to develop detection and response capabilities to address more sophisticated threats, such as coordinated theft or vandalism. Video security remains central to many campus environments. Still, its effectiveness will depend on how emerging technologies are governed, integrated and aligned with institutional priorities.

Despite artificial intelligence (AI) technologies posing governance concerns to FE, they have been fundamental to the development of next-generation video security systems. The integration of AI-assisted algorithms into devices enables real-time processing of visual data to continuously provide insight into evolving malicious activity.

CyberSecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Similarly, smart detection sensors using the Internet of Things (IoT) technology have also helped expand hardware capabilities in campus areas where physical obstructions or privacy regulations can compromise visibility. These applications can help detect unusual motion, sounds or changes in air quality as an alternative way to spot threats when visibility is poor or restricted. This helps address security teams’ concerns about accuracy and system compatibility.

Finally, extending these emerging technologies to remote management platforms across various mobile devices can enable a unified system, helping to realise the proactive potential of next-generation video security. Although integration with legacy security systems in FE institutions can be challenging, emerging technologies can help facilitate the shift needed to address the growing complexities of physical security.

Next-generation safeguarding

Considering today’s evolving physical security risks and threats on campus, a proactive strategic transition is necessary. Emerging technologies defining next-generation video security systems can be a vital component in safeguarding FE institutions.

FE leaders need to reconsider the security strategies that best protect the assets that create the most opportunities for their students. While cybersecurity remains a significant concern for institutions, campus administrators should not overlook physical security risks to help ensure the learning environment remains safe, secure and valuable for students.

Video security systems remain vital to supporting the six principles of safeguarding, which help create a better learning environment. However, they must evolve to address an increasingly complex security climate and effectively mitigate risks and threats.

By Will MacDonald is the Director of Product Management for the Avigilon Alta Video product line at Motorola Solutions.