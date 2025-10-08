Campus Security IS Safeguarding: Why We Must Rethink ‘Security Management’ in Education

A National Challenge Hiding in Plain Sight

Across the education sector, and particularly in Further Education (FE), a pressing challenge continues to emerge: the need for effective campus Security Management.

Security risks are not unique to education, but FE presents a distinct set of circumstances. FE Colleges operate at a crucial point of transition, bridging the gap between childhood and adulthood. Unlike schools, students in FE (rightly) have far greater independence and autonomy, yet the safeguarding responsibilities of the institution remain critical. Add to this the requirement for campuses to be open and welcoming, and the security landscape becomes complex.

Security Is Safeguarding

Safeguarding is a well established operational function in education, underpinned by government mandates and compliance requirements. However, it is often treated as an administrative or procedural responsibility. This overlooks a vital component: safeguarding is also a physical act, one that demands a strategic approach to campus security.

One definition of safeguarding is “protecting learners from harm.” Achieving this involves more than processes and policies, it requires security awareness through planning, infrastructure, and action.

Two key areas of focus illustrate the point:

Strategic and Operational Risk Management

Security must be integrated into the college’s risk framework, with clear governance, accountability, and alignment with organisational priorities. Security-Informed Estate Management

From infrastructure design to daily operations, decisions about access control, site layout, and staff presence can directly impact security safety.

A practical example? Regular inspections of the campus perimeter to look for climbing points or signs of unauthorised access, a notable percentage of FE campuses have evidence of the perimeter being breached. Simple, but important.

A Leadership Opportunity

Campus security and safeguarding are not parallel functions, they are interconnected. Yet too often, security is not treated as a strategic risk, having a security officer (or team) does not equal effective security management.

This presents an opportunity. For senior leaders responsible for safeguarding, student wellbeing, estates or organisational risk, now is the time to re-examine your security posture. Government legislation is likely to make some of this mandatory (the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill), but this is intended to deal with one high impact, low likelihood scenario. Whilst this is important, the challenge is more broad.

One place to start is with a structured Campus Security Risk Assessment. These assessments offer an evidence based way to understand vulnerabilities, assess systems and culture, and identify proportionate, achievable improvements, from quick wins to strategic considerations.

What’s Next?

Over the coming weeks, I’ll explore more ways in which colleges can strengthen campus security, not just to meet compliance requirements, but to create safer, more resilient environments where staff and students feel safe and can thrive.

By Mark Thomson, Managing Director at Watchword Professional Services