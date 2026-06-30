Blackburn College’s Early Years Department Named Centre Of The Year At The Aspiration Awards

A specialist in developing the next generation of early years practitioners has been recognised as part of a UK-wide celebration of excellence in further education.

The Early Years Department at Blackburn College has been named Centre of the Year at NCFE’s Aspiration Awards 2026, reflecting its outstanding delivery, innovation, and impact in supporting learners into the sector.

Delivering an ambitious curriculum from Level 1 through to T Level, the department ensures learners develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed for successful careers. This is underpinned by a strong focus on employability, inclusion, and real-world learning, alongside teaching from experienced industry professionals who bring current practice into the classroom.

Shabana Bharucha, Curriculum Manager (Early Years) at Blackburn College, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named NCFE Centre of the Year 2026. This award reflects the passion, dedication, and ambition of our staff, learners, employers, and partners. From transforming lives locally to making a difference globally through our Malawi partnership, we are incredibly proud of what our Early Years community has achieved together.”

Strong employer partnerships play a vital role in this success, with high-quality placements giving learners meaningful, hands-on experience, and helping shape a curriculum aligned to sector needs.

Innovation is embedded throughout the department’s approach – from experiential Forest School provision to contextualised English and maths, learning is designed to be practical and engaging. A standout example is its Malawi project, where students and staff raised over £10,000 to build a nursery, with ongoing plans to support early education and training internationally.

Alongside this, enrichment and community activities help learners build teamwork, enterprise skills, and confidence, supporting progression into employment, apprenticeships, and higher education.

The Centre of the Year award recognises centres that go above and beyond for learners and their communities. Highly commended this year are organisations that continue to demonstrate innovation and impact across further education.

LimeCulture specialises in education and quality improvement across sectors responding to sexual violence, abuse, harassment, and safeguarding. Its approach moves beyond compliance, focusing on practice-based learning that builds confidence, strengthens capability, and improves real-world outcomes.

MIT Skills, an Active IQ centre, delivers study programmes for learners aged 16–19 that combine academic achievement with professional football training. This approach ensures that students develop both their sporting ability and the qualifications needed to progress into higher education, employment, or professional sport.

UAE-based Exeed College has become one of the region’s most influential providers of NCFE early years and childcare qualifications, strengthening this sector’s workforce across the country and wider region. With a strong focus on supporting working professionals, the college has created accessible and aspirational pathways for practitioners to train, progress, and build confidence in their roles.