Can V Levels Improve SEN Attainment

During a recent Ofqual seminar, many Awarding Organisations raised concerns that the timetable for ‘first teach’ of V Levels risked producing an inferior qualification with little still known, making it difficult to ascertain demand and indeed to have meaningful conversations not only with providers but with HEI colleagues to see which Universities will accept them, and in which subjects. There was a real fear they could go the way of 14-19 diplomas and AAQs.

The investment in a new qualification is significant at all levels of development, and despite the fact that DfE will be providing content, it still requires assessment strategies, validation, papers, marketing and, in the case of V Levels, confirming the intended progression routes are available, learning from T Levels and ensuring no students are misled.

A new style of curriculum

V Levels have been pitched alongside A Levels, but can we expect to see schools seek to deliver vocational qualifications if they have no experience in this area? A new style of curriculum requiring different teaching practice alongside an already challenging timetable and potentially recruitment. Colleges are clearly better placed but time and resources need to be invested into with careers advice truly putting learners at its centre.

Against this (personal) gloomy outlook and amidst a conversation with Maria Eagle MP, she provided a glimmer of hope as she suggested reforms to SEN provision, with potentially more young people receiving support within a mainstream curriculum would increase demand, and indeed it would be nice to think there was synergy between these reforms.

V Levels and SEN Students

SEN students who thrive with practical, applied learning may find V Levels more accessible than heavily exam‑based A‑levels. They can combine V Levels with A‑levels, allowing personalised programmes that match strengths and needs. The hope is that V Levels are built around real job roles and employer‑needed skills, which can support SEN students by providing clearer, concrete learning goals and offer hands‑on, contextualised learning, which often benefits students with processing, communication, or attention‑related needs. The timetable for the SEN does not currently align with the investment required by Awarding Organisations and so it may be that some decide not to make that investment at this time.

Careers Advice

However, whilst specialist schools and colleges will see utilising these options as business as usual, the real gain for students and indeed these new qualifications has to be for them to become available within school six form settings. This circles back to curriculum planning and resourcing within schools, particularly for providing that important industry experience. Most importantly a reform of independent and truly knowledgeable careers advice that puts the learner at its centre. Is this the final piece in the jigsaw that we’re missing?

By Heather Akehurst OBE, Chief Executive Open Awards