Career transformation leads to national award for social housing apprentice 

A 35-year-old apprentice who changed careers to follow her passion for helping others has been named Apprentice of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Carly Tait, from Northallerton, has been recognised at NCFE’s Aspiration Awards 2025 for her outstanding achievements during her Customer Service apprenticeship with Broadacres Housing Association and training provider Learning Curve Group.

After initially enrolling on a Level 2 Customer Service Practitioner apprenticeship, she quickly began to thrive, earning a distinction, and since progressing onto her Level 3 qualification.

“I’ve never really been a high achiever academically, so that was a big thing for me to be able to do that,” says Carly. “It felt amazing to realise that after all the hard work I’d put in, I received such a great result.”

Following the birth of her son Jackson in 2020, Carly decided it was time for a career change. Although she had enjoyed a decade working in a supermarket, she aspired to a role that aligned more closely with her passion for helping others and offered more family-friendly hours.

Carly explained:

“My family were a great source of support. My husband knew that I always wanted to get into a customer service role, so he really encouraged me to step out my comfort zone and go for it.”

Through her apprenticeship, Carly has made a lasting impact in her community. She organises community action days, during which the customer services team at Broadacres door knock and engage with the residents that reside within the 6,500 homes that the association manages.

One of her standout contributions was helping to transform an overgrown garden at Rivendale Extra Care residence into a vibrant, welcoming space – complete with new planters, a refreshed seating area, and a birdbox. Residents now enjoy the garden on sunny days, and even those who can’t use it often take comfort in knowing it’s there for others.

Tracy Hughes, Carly’s manager and Customer Engagement and Insight Manager at Broadacres Housing Association, said:

“Carly has really spearheaded a lot of the work in terms of our community engagement. She has developed her confidence, and her skill set, massively.”

Carly, who has ADHD, has also overcome challenges with focus and organisation throughout her learning journey. But with the support of her manager and skills coach, she developed new strategies, built her confidence, and became a role model for others.

Andy Wise, Vocational Skills Coach at Learning Curve Group, said:

“Carly’s openness about her challenges and how she has managed to overcome them will no doubt resonate with many others and serve as a valuable resource for anyone thinking about starting an apprenticeship, particularly those with ADHD.

“Sharing her experience further proves her desire to help others and her commitment to improving the lives of people around her.”

As she works towards her Level 3 Customer Service Specialist apprenticeship, Carly hopes to continue to build her career and continue making a difference in people’s lives.

“I hope to be able to achieve a distinction in my Level 3 apprenticeship – that would be amazing!” says Carly. “I would also like to continue to build a career within the social housing sector, and preferably within tenant engagement, as that’s what I’m really enjoying doing.”

Now in its eighth year, NCFE’s Aspiration Awards honour the achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational organisations across the UK. The awards celebrate success in all its forms, whether it’s overcoming adversity, exceeding expectations, or finding innovative ways to support others.