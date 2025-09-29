Chancellor’s New Youth Guarantee to Give Paid Work and Skills for NEETs

The announcements also included a new investigations team to go after fraudulent Bounce Back Loan claimants and Public Procurement.

Youth Guarantee

Every eligible young person who has been on Universal Credit for 18 months without earning or learning will be offered guaranteed paid work through a new Youth Guarantee. This new initiative will build upon existing employment support and sector-based work academies currently being delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions. The scheme forms part of the government’s aim to provide targeted support for young people at risk of long-term unemployment.

The Youth Guarantee will include a targeted backstop, where every eligible unemployed young person on Universal Credit for 18 months without earning or learning will be provided guaranteed paid work. Participants of the scheme will receive support to take advantage of available opportunities, with the aim of helping them transition into regular employment.

Covid fraud

As part of the Chancellor’s plans to recover lost Covid funds it was confirmed that a new investigations team will go after fraudulent Bounce Back Loan claimants. Claimants who have yet to respond to the voluntary repayment scheme risk court. New powers for the government will make detection easier and allow the government to levy civil penalties, which will ensure that those who have defrauded the taxpayer face the consequences.

Public procurement

Plans to reform public procurement to back British suppliers – supporting economic growth, creating jobs and providing British businesses with greater security – have also been announced.

Following a consultation on public procurement process, the government will support businesses that make and invest in Britain by legislating for a new economic security power when parliamentary time allows. This would help protect our national security interests, that will create new flexibilities for awarding contracts in key sectors, including shipbuilding. The purpose of this power would be to protect our national security. This will help contribute to safeguard UK jobs and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

The reforms harness the government’s £385 billion annual procurement spend as a strategic lever to protect supply chains, create opportunities for local businesses and social enterprises, and deliver greater value for taxpayers. Across strategically important sectors essential for our economic security and to protect our national security, British jobs, skills and manufacturing will be prioritised when the government procures from businesses.

Shipbuilding is a key sector set to benefit, with weight given to British firms for government vessel contracts. The Ministry of Defence will create an Action Plan for Shipbuilding and Maritime Technology which will allow us to seize on these new procurement powers and emerging opportunities. This will protect jobs in UK shipyards and rebuild Britain’s shipbuilding capabilities. This follows the recent announcement of the UK’s biggest ever warship export deal with Norway worth £10 billion – supporting over 4,000 UK jobs and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

Sector Reaction

Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of the NFDA, commented:

“NFDA welcomes the Government’s plan to tackle youth unemployment and help bridge the growing skills gap. The automotive sector offers a wide range of entry-level opportunities and apprenticeships across several areas.

“Through our Drive My Career initiative, we have consistently promoted the career paths available to young people in the automotive retail industry. This new Government scheme has the potential not only to support young people into meaningful employment, but also to help the sector attract the next generation of skilled workers.

“It is also encouraging to hear the Chancellor directly recognise the role of the automotive industry in rebuilding the economy, including the mention of financial support for Jaguar Land Rover. It is essential that JLR receives meaningful support so the dealer network affected by the knock-on effects of the cyber-attack can recover.

“At the Labour Party Conference, NFDA will also lobby for reform of the Apprenticeship Levy to allow greater flexibility, enabling employers to better invest in training.”

Stephen Evans, CEO of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“This is a welcome announcement that can make a real difference. But we need more details on the length and type of placements. And with only one in four Neets on benefits and required to search for work, it’s important this offer is open to all young people who need it, regardless of their benefit status.”

Further information

Youth Guarantee

This will be funded from within existing budgets. We will set out details at Budget 2025.

Delivery will be led by the Department for Work and Pensions, building on existing employment support and sectoral work placements.

Further details, including eligibility criteria and the structure of placements, will be confirmed at the Autumn Budget following further engagement including with employers and the Devolved Governments.

