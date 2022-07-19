College staff in England to join wave of strike action

Staff at 29 colleges in England will join the wave of industrial action sweeping the country after huge numbers voted in favour of strike action, the University and College Union (UCU) announced today (Monday). The ballot result comes after the employers refused to improve a pay offer of just 2.5% in negotiations.

The result, in which 89.9% of UCU members voted YES to strike action on an overall turnout of 57.9%, is the biggest mandate for industrial action across English further education colleges since the 50% turnout threshold was brought into force in 2016.

The 29 colleges will also be joined by four others in the North West and six across London that were balloted separately, bringing the total number of colleges set to be hit by action to 39.

The six colleges in London were balloted over local pay and conditions claims (Barnet & Southgate College 2020/21 & 2021/22, New City College Group 2021/22 & 2022/23). An overwhelming 98.4% of those who voted said yes to strike action at Barnet & Southgate College with a turnout of 77.4%. An overwhelming 89% (88.6) of those who voted said yes to strike action at Hackney, Havering, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Epping Forest colleges and the turnout was 65.8%.

The union is demanding the colleges increase pay to meet the cost of living crisis. Employer body the Association of Colleges (AoC) has recommended a pay rise by just 2.5% despite inflation hitting 11.7%. Staff pay has now fallen 35% behind inflation since 2009 after a series of below inflation pay offers. In pay scales drawn up by the AoC, unqualified teachers can earn as little as £21,000 with qualified teachers starting on less than £26,000. Meanwhile, some college bosses earn over £200,000.

This month a UCU report showed that the vast majority of college staff are financially insecure, impacting the mental health of more than eight in 10 with many being forced to skip meals and restrict hot water use to save money. Seven in 10 said they would leave the sector unless pay and working conditions improve.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced £1.6bn in extra funding for further education and UCU estimates that colleges already have an additional £400m that is available to spend on staff compared with 2019-20.

Strike action at a number of colleges has been called off after employers made improved pay offers of up to 9%.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘Today, college staff have shown that they are sick and tired of falling pay and have voted overwhelmingly for strike action after employers offered an insulting 2.5% uplift in pay.

‘College workers have had their pay held down so long that the vast majority now face financial insecurity. Yet as the cost of living crisis bites employers want their staff to take a further hit with more below inflation pay rises. This is completely unacceptable and shows exactly why many staff are voting with their feet and choosing to leave the sector altogether.

‘After receiving increased funding from government, colleges now have the money to begin properly paying their staff – and they must do so to avoid disruption when the new academic year begins in September.’

The ballot results of the 29 colleges facing strike action:

Employer %Yes %Turnout Abingdon & Witney College 76.9 58.2 Bath College 94.7 61.3 Blackburn College 96.0 56.8 Bridgwater and Taunton College 79.1 51.9 Chichester College Group, colleges in this employer group: ·Chichester College Group (Crawley) ·Chichester College Group (Chichester) 93.5 57.5 City College Plymouth 91.6 63.6 City of Bristol College 93.6 69.2 Croydon College 92.9 64.8 Derby College 93.0 60.2 Halesowen College 82.8 78.4 Hereward College of FE 100.0 62.5 Lambeth College 88.9 66.1 New College Swindon 84.2 64.7 Newcastle College Group, colleges in this employer group: ·Lewisham College – Lewisham Way ·Lewisham College – Deptford ·Southwark College ·Carlisle College ·Newcastle College ·West Lancashire College 93.9 53.3 Sandwell College of FHE 80.6 56.4 South & City College Birmingham, colleges in this employer group: ·Bournville College of FE ·South & City College Birmingham 94.4 54.1 Sparsholt College Hampshire (Inc Andover College) 85.7 66.7 Strode College 92.3 62.7 Truro & Penwith College 90.8 52.0 Weston College 80.5 53.8 Wiltshire College 90.4 69.5 Yeovil College 85.7 56.0

Sector Response

David Hughes, AoC chief executive said:

“It is disappointing that unions are intent on strike action in the autumn at a small number of colleges, particularly because of the impact it might have on students keen to start their studies. I would urge the unions and their members to avoid disruption during the important recruitment period at the start of term. This would be counterproductive as anything which decreases the number of enrolled students would impact on colleges ability to increase staff pay.

Having said that, the cost of living crisis is biting hard for college staff, as it is for their students, the colleges themselves and many others in society. That’s why we continue to work hard to persuade the new ministerial team at the DfE of the urgency in winning more funding and giving flexibilities with existing budgets to boost college staff pay. We will continue to make the case for improving staff pay as it is vital for colleges to be able to retain and recruit their teaching talent.”

