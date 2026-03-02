Cross-party parliamentarians launch inquiry on adult education

A cross-party group of parliamentarians are coming together to put adult education under the microscope for a new inquiry.

The APPG for FE and Lifelong Learning has today announced it will hear evidence on adult education from learning providers, leading education organisations, and think tanks over the spring and summer, before presenting recommendations to the government in autumn 2026. The Association of Colleges is supporting this inquiry in its role as secretariat to the APPG.

Despite the many benefits of adult education being well-established – as a powerful tool for economic growth, employability, personal growth, health and wellbeing and social cohesion – it has suffered from decades of underinvestment and underappreciation from successive governments.

As a result, learning opportunities for adults have decreased by millions, and across the country, large swathes of the population are locked out of the skills they need to progress in their careers, build confidence and connect with others.

Five inquiry sessions, each chaired by a member of the APPG, will cover economic growth, skills and workforce needs, social mobility and inclusion, health, wellbeing and community resilience, policy, funding and the future of lifelong learning and learning from across the UK and beyond. An online call for evidence is also now live here.

Jonathan Brash MP, Chair of the APPG, said:

“Adult education changes lives and strengthens our economy, yet for too long it has not had the recognition or investment it deserves. From colleges like Hartlepool College in my constituency to providers across the country, adult learning opens doors, helping people gain new skills, improve their literacy, return to work, progress in their careers and contribute to their communities.

“As Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Further Education and Lifelong Learning, I am proud to lead this inquiry to examine both the enormous benefits adult education delivers and the impact of sustained underfunding. We want to hear directly from those delivering adult learning and other experts in the field, so that we can make clear, practical recommendations to unlock its full potential and ensure it sits at the heart of national renewal.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“I’m delighted that a diverse group of parliamentarians are coming together to focus on the importance of adult learning, it matters so much in a fast-changing world to ensure people are not left behind without the skills they need to participate in life and in work. I am expecting to see important recommendations to the government on how the system could work better for learners, providers and our society as a whole.

“We know that giving adults access to education, so they can upskill and retrain, is key to driving forward growth, building social mobility and community cohesion. And yet, for too long, budgets have been repeatedly cut. This inquiry complements our Adult Learning Pays campaign through which we hope to raise awareness of the lack of opportunities for adults to train and re-train and therefore I am delighted to support this inquiry.”

Lord Johnson of Marylebone said:

“I look forward to chairing the APPG session on policy, funding and the future of lifelong learning. As a former Minster in the Department for Education, I know how important this inquiry is. As our world evolves, adult education needs to be flexible and accessible, and we need to widen participation across the country to ensure everyone can access the learning they need to progress in their lives and their careers.

“I am hopeful that this APPG inquiry will bring together different perspectives and evidence on adult education, so that we can present some strong recommendations to the government, and ultimately, reform the system.”

Rachel Gilmour MP said:

“The impact of the cuts to adult education funding are visible across the country. In rural areas like my constituency of Tiverton and Minehead, I hear of adults struggling with their health and wellbeing, and unable to access education services which could help build their confidence, restore their mental health and enable them to be active members of their local communities. I’m really pleased that the APPG has opened an inquiry on such an important issue, and honoured to co-chair the session on health, wellbeing and community resilience.”