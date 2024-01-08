Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

December Top Three Thought Leaders

FE News Editor January 8, 2024
0 Comments
Dec top 3 article img

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. This month was a busy one as we all broke up for the holiday season but that didn’t stop these winners from smashing the top three list!

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see December’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: December 2023

In 3rd place is 2023 – A Tough Year For Many, But A New Year Brings New Hope

By AELP Chair Nichola Hay MBE

In 2nd place is Teacher Professional Development in Further Education

By Steven Spence, Assistant Principal for Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Innovation at The Sheffield College

In first place is 2023 Review: Lessons for Providers from Ofsted Inspections

By Kerry Boffey, Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Education, EdTech, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .