Robin Walker elected as new Education Committee Chair

The Deputy Speaker of the House has announced that Robin Walker has been elected Chair of the Education Committee. Robin Walker was previously Minister of State for School Standards from 2021 to 2022 and as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at both the Scotland Office and Northern Ireland Office under Prime Minister Boris Johnson from 2019 to 2020.

Robin Walker takes over the role from previous Education Select Committee chair Rob Halfon. Robert Halfon Confirmed as Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education

Commenting on their election as Chair, Robin Walker said:

“Thank you to all colleagues across the House who have supported me, I’ve been honoured to receive the support of some of the people I respect most in Parliament from opposition and Government alike.

“Nothing can be more important than education, which unlocks opportunity. The work of the Education Select Committee is more relevant and important than ever.

“I am looking forward to working with the Committee on issues such as childcare and the cost of living, to keep up the great work which former Chair Robert Halfon started on attendance, safeguarding, skills, careers and SEN and to hold ministers to account.

“From childcare settings, through schools to colleges, apprenticeships and universities, this Committee has a huge range of institutions to look at and people to support, which are relevant in every constituency up and down the country.”

Four candidates were nominated for the role of Chair, triggering an election between:

Caroline Ansell

Jonathan Gullis

David Simmonds

Robin Walker

