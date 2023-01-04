Sector Reaction on Prime Minister’s ambition of Maths to 18

In his first speech of 2023, the Prime Minister set out his five priorities for the year ahead and ambition for a better future for Britain.

The PM will commit to taking the necessary action to deliver for the long term on issues such as low numeracy rates. As part of this, he will set a new ambition of ensuring that all school pupils in England study some form of maths to the age of 18.

The Prime Minister is expected to say in a speech today [Wednesday 4 January]:

“This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive. And it’s the single most important reason why I came into politics: to give every child the highest possible standard of education.

“Thanks to the reforms we’ve introduced since 2010, and the hard work of so many excellent teachers, we’ve made incredible progress. With the right plan – the right commitment to excellence – I see no reason why we cannot rival the best education systems in the world”.

Recognising the practical challenges involved, the PM will acknowledge that reform on this scale won’t be easy. He will commit to starting the work of introducing maths to 18 in this Parliament and finishing it in the next.

Around 8 million adults in England have the numeracy skills of primary school children. Currently only around half of 16-19 year olds study any maths at all and the problem is particularly acute for disadvantaged pupils, 60% of whom do not have basic maths skills at age 16.

Despite these poor standards, the UK remains one of the only countries in the world to not to require children to study some form of maths up to the age of 18. This includes the majority of OECD countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, Norway and the USA.

The Prime Minister will commit to take action to reverse these trends by introducing maths to 18 for all pupils in England. He will say:

“One of the biggest changes in mindset we need in education today is to reimagine our approach to numeracy. Right now, just half of all 16–19-year-olds study any maths at all. Yet in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before.

“And letting our children out into the world without those skills, is letting our children down”.

Maths to 18 will equip young people with the quantitative and statistical skills that they will need for the jobs of today and the future. This includes having the right skills to feel confident with finances in later life, including finding the best mortgage deal or savings rate.

The government’s focus on literacy since 2010, including phonics, has led to significant improvements in standards. In 2012, only 58% of 6-year-olds were able to read words fluently. By 2019, the figure had risen to 82%. Our renewed focus on numeracy will aim to match this achievement.

The government does not envisage making maths A-Level compulsory for all 16-year-olds. Further detail will be set out in due course but the government is exploring existing routes, such as the Core Maths qualifications and T-Levels, as well as more innovative options.

The ambition is the PM’s first major intervention on education since entering office and reflects his mission to ensure that more children leave school with the right skills in numeracy and literacy.

At the Autumn Statement, the government announced that it will invest an additional £2bn in schools next year and £2bn the year after, taking school funding to its highest ever level.

Sector reaction to Maths to 18

Responding to reports of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition to extend maths study to the age of 18, Catherine Sezen, AoC Education Director said:

“To achieve the Prime Minister’s ambition for all young people to continue studying maths post-16 the sums must add up, with appropriate qualifications for students working at different levels, adequate staffing levels, and sustainable funding for colleges and sixth forms.

“To truly have an impact, this strategy must focus on the entire cohort of 16 to 18-year-olds, not just the roughly 275,000 who take A Levels. More than 300,000 of the 18-year-olds who remain in education are on other pathways – including BTECs and T Levels – while around 15% are in work, some are on apprenticeships and some not in education, employment or training at all. Numeracy skills are needed throughout life and adult learners should also be included in the drive to boost the nation’s mathematical ability.

“A thorough review and restructuring of maths from age 14, at least, is required given the unhelpful cliff-edge nature of GCSE maths and the negative barrier this creates for a third of young people at age 16 who are forced to resit their exams. The 2017 DfE-commissioned Smith report exploring post-16 maths said the GCSE resit policy, a 16-18 condition of funding, was an obstacle to maths for all because the curriculum was wrong. The department dismissed this at the time, but the point remains.

“Poor 16-18 funding is a big obstacle to recruiting and retaining staff to teach maths for all. Maths teacher recruitment incentives are paid to schools but not colleges and funding per student drops 20% at age 16 for no good reason – this requires urgent attention.

“It is right that the PM is taking an interest in education for 16 to 18-year-olds but speeches are the easy part. Progress needs an implementation plan based on evidence, backed by appropriate funding and not ignoring huge swathes of young people.”

Sharon Davies, CEO of leading education charity Young Enterprise said:

“Introducing compulsory maths to 18 would be a really positive step.

“Far too many young people in the UK currently leave education without the necessary skills in maths and that leads to an attainment gap and unrealised potential. In many countries, including France, Germany, America and Japan, it is already compulsory to study maths until 18.

“In today’s data driven society, having a great knowledge of maths can only set young people up for a better future.

“However, compulsory maths to 18 should consist of practical maths, including personal finance skills such as budgeting, saving and digital literacy, especially as many jobs are now underpinned by technology, statistics, and data.”

In response to the Prime Minister’s Maths to 18 speech today, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

“This is an admission of failure from the Prime Minister on behalf of a Conservative Government that has neglected our children’s education so badly. Too many children are being left behind when it comes to maths, and that happens well before they reach 16.

“The Prime Minister’s words mean nothing without the extra funding and staff to make it happen. You don’t need a maths A-Level to know it takes more teachers to teach maths to age 18 than to 16. But schools are already struggling with a shortage of maths teachers, and the Conservatives have no plan to turn that around.

“If Rishi Sunak is serious about reversing the Conservatives’ awful record on numeracy, he should start by cancelling the planned cuts to early years education and come forward with a real plan to recruit and retain the teachers we need.”

ASCL comment on Prime Minister’s ambition of maths to 18

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s New Year speech, Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We’ve heard from the Prime Minister more warm words about the importance of education as the best economic, social and moral policy for the country, and this is a sentiment with which we obviously agree.

“But the only tangible measure he has announced is a vague idea of extending maths teaching up to the age of 18 for every student without the slightest evidence of what this would achieve or an acknowledgement that we already have a severe shortage of maths teachers and the plan is therefore currently unachievable.

“The education system doesn’t need more policy gimmicks or random targets, but serious and sustained investment in schools and colleges after a decade of chronic underfunding, and a strategy to address teacher shortages which are at crisis point.

“We welcome the improvement in school funding announced in the Autumn Statement as a step in the right direction, but this comes in the context of budgets which have taken an absolute hammering for many years, and does not address post-16 education which has suffered appalling underfunding for the past decade or so.

“We also have an inspection system which stigmatises schools, an exam system which is stuck in the 1950s, and a curriculum which needs to be refreshed and modernised.

“There is plenty for the government to do if it is serious about education being the silver bullet. But it needs to deliver more than rhetoric and half-baked plans about extending maths to 18.”

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s plan to expand maths education, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The Prime Minister’s statement is baffling in its failure to notice the obstacles to his ambitions to extend maths education: schools and colleges lack the teachers to deliver it. His government’s policies for teacher recruitment are not bringing new teachers in sufficient numbers and have missed their target in every one of the last twelve years. The Government have also cut their recruitment target for maths teachers by 39% since 2020. Low pay and the pressures of workload are creating a crisis of teacher retention as well. None of the government’s frequent announcements about curriculum change will be credible unless it addresses these basic problems.

“Sunak’s plan is disappointing not only in its lack of realism but its lack of vision. It overlooks the increasingly detailed and urgent discussions about curriculum reform that have been taking place across the education sector and even within his own party. There is a widespread consensus in favour of change, in the form of an integrated qualifications system that offers every student opportunities to include ‘academic’ and ‘vocational’ elements alongside accreditation for skill development, and inter-disciplinary study. There is certainly a place for maths education in proposals like these. But as a single ‘bright idea’, it is not an answer to the problems of a curriculum which is failing to prepare students for a world of change.”

Commenting on studying maths until 18, Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

“The national priority should be addressing the scandalous failure of so many pupils leaving school lacking basic maths. Our research shows that every year hundreds of thousands of pupils fall short of basic standards in maths and English language at age 16. In practical terms this means many teenagers leave school unable to digest a train timetable or compare the cost of products and services. Many of these children were judged to not to have made expected progress in basic numbers at age three and five.

“All pupils should be expected to pass a school-leaving certificate that would assess functional skills needed to get on in everyday life.”

Louise Hill, Co-Founder and COO of GoHenry said:

“It’s great to see maths being pushed as a priority on school curriculums until the age of 18. Numeracy skills are vital both in the workplace and everyday life, but we would like to see the Government prioritising giving school children the practical skills they need to navigate real-world finance successfully.

“That means thinking outside the box and prioritising financial education on primary and secondary school curriculums as a standalone subject. The evidence is clear that this will help individuals be more financially savvy, boost entrepreneurship, and provide a significant long-term economic boost to the whole country. If the Prime Minister is serious about reimagining our approach to numeracy, this is the change that will make the most tangible difference.”

Manny Gill, UK Business Lead at Project Management Institute

“While it is encouraging to hear the government’s commitment to expanding the school curriculum, we do not believe extending maths studies alone will enough to suitably prepare students for the world of work.

“As it stands, it is no secret that millions of young people are entering the job market without the necessary skills to hit the ground running and contribute sufficiently to their employers. While maths is a good foundational skillset, it is critical to also equip young people with professional skills that UK businesses are currently crying out for in the midst of talent shortages.