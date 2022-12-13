“Flat” labour market but signs of slowdown may be starting to emerge

Employment, unemployment and economic inactivity all broadly stable, but short-term unemployment and redundancies are highest this year while vacancies starting to fall. With still more than a million vacancies and three million people out of work who want a job, we need to do far more to help people back into work

Main points

The UK employment rate for August to October 2022 increased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 75.6% but is still below pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic levels. Over the latest three-month period, the number of employees increased, while self-employed workers decreased.

The most timely estimate of payrolled employees for November 2022 shows another monthly increase, up 107,000 on the revised October 2022 figures, to a record 29.9 million.

The unemployment rate for August to October 2022 increased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 3.7%. In the latest three-month period, the number of people unemployed for up to six months increased, and this increase was seen across all age groups.

The economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 21.5% in August to October 2022. The decrease in economic inactivity during the latest three-month period was driven by those aged 50 to 64 years. Looking at economic inactivity by reason, the quarterly decrease was driven by those inactive because they are retired.

In September to November 2022, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 65,000 on the quarter to 1,187,000. Despite five consecutive quarterly falls, the number of vacancies remains at historically high levels. The fall in the number of vacancies reflects uncertainty across industries, as respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a factor in holding back on recruitment.

Growth in average total pay (including bonuses) and regular pay (excluding bonuses) among employees was the same at 6.1% in August to October 2022; for regular pay, this is the strongest growth rate seen outside of the coronavirus pandemic period.

Average regular pay growth for the private sector was 6.9% in August to October 2022, and 2.7% for the public sector; outside of the height of the pandemic period, this is the largest growth rate seen for the private sector and is among the largest differences between the private sector and public sector growth rates we have seen.

In real terms (adjusted for inflation) over the year, total and regular pay both fell by 2.7%; this is slightly smaller than the record fall in real regular pay we saw in April to June 2022 (3.0%) but still remains among the largest falls in growth since comparable records began in 2001.

There were 417,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in October 2022, which is the highest since November 2011.

Sector Response

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said:

“While unemployment in the UK remains close to historic lows, high inflation continues to plague economies around the world as we manage the impacts of Covid-19 and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“To get the British economy back on track, we have a plan which will help to more than halve inflation next year – but that requires some difficult decisions now. Any action that risks embedding high prices into our economy will only prolong the pain for everyone, and stunt any prospect of long-term economic growth.

“With job vacancies at near record highs, we are committed to helping people back into work, and helping those in employment to raise their incomes, progress in work, and become financially independent.”

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said:

“Today’s figures show the number of people on payrolls remains at an all-time high. But it is important that working people get the support they need to progress and boost their incomes.

“This government will always take steps to make sure work pays. We have already cut the Universal Credit taper rate and increased the work allowance, so claimants can keep more of their hard-earned money.

“Next year, we’re going further by providing tailored employment support to a further 600,000 claimants on Universal Credit who are already in work.”

Tony Wilson, Director at the Institute for Employment Studies said:

“Today’s figures are broadly flat overall. Employment remains around three hundred thousand below where it was before the pandemic, while economic inactivity is more than half a million higher. However there are also growing signs today that the labour market may be starting to slow down. Vacancies are now down by nearly ten per cent from their peak in the summer, short term unemployment is now at its highest since summer 2021 and redundancies are creeping up again, rising to their highest in a year. It should be stressed that by historic standards vacancies remain very high and both unemployment and redundancies are very low, but it’s also clear that we’ll be entering this downturn in far worse shape than we entered the last, both fiscally and economically.

“Nonetheless there are things that we can do quickly to help more people back into jobs and to work better with employers to fill their posts. There are still three million people out of work who want a job, but our work has shown that less than a quarter are engaged with Jobcentre Plus. So we need to do far more to broaden access to support for more of those who are out of work and want a job, and particularly those who have been out for more than a year. This means improving access to Jobcentre Plus and to programmes like the Restart Scheme, and bringing forward planned investment in the Shared Prosperity Fund. Employers need to do far more too, particularly to make work more flexible by default and to recruit in different ways.”

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, a leading think tank for improving working lives in the UK:

“Today’s figures show the stark challenges facing workers who are seeing inflation wipe away pay rises. Real wages are down 2.7% on the year with workers feeling poorer as the freezing temperatures bite and – despite Government energy support – many people are having to make tough decisions on whether they can turn the heating on.

“In this context, it is no surprise strikes are looming in the run-up to Christmas. After years of stagnating pay, the nearly 5.8 million public sector workers are being hit hardest as their wage increases of 2.7% fall short of private sector growth at 6.9%, and lag seriously behind inflation at 11.1%.

“Failure to agree fair deals for public sector workers could have serious implications for the wider economy. 417,000 working days were lost because of labour disputes in October 2022, which is the highest since November 2011. Economic inactivity continues to be high, and just under 2.5 million people report long term sickness is preventing them from working. Addressing these challenges demands investment in public services – from the NHS to specialist employment support – and that includes investment in the workers who deliver them.”

Stephen Evans, chief executive at Learning and Work Institute, said:

“Today’s data show almost one million working days lost to strikes in the three months to October, the highest in a decade. While not at ‘winter of discontent’ levels, strike days are likely to increase further with high inflation meaning a whole year of falling real wages, meaning they are no higher than before the financial crisis. In the public sector, pay growth picked up to 4.2% in October but is still well below private sector growth of 6.5%. If the Government wants to improve public services, it will surely need to increase pay with inflation running at almost 10% and high vacancies running in some services.

“There was a slight fall in the number of people outside the labour market, but economic inactivity remains higher than pre-pandemic. As a result, employment is still 300,000 below pre-pandemic levels with the UK having the slowest employment recovery from the pandemic in the G7. To change this, the Government needs to use some of the £2 billion underspend on its Plan for Jobs to widen access to find work to more over 50s and disabled people. This can help unlock a £23 billion economic boost by helping employers meet their needs.”

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“2022 has been the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century.

“We are now on the brink of a damaging recession with the threat of one million lost jobs.

“Ministers must act now to put money in people’s pockets – starting with boosting the minimum wage and giving our public sector workers a pay rise to match the cost of living.

”And the Prime Minister should stop attacking working people trying to defend their pay, and sit down to negotiate fair pay rises with unions.”

Analysis published by the TUC yesterday (Monday) showed 2022 is set to be the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century. Working people have lost, on average, £76 a month in 2022 as a result of their pay not keeping pace with inflation.

