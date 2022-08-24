GCSE Results Day: Sector Response

#ResultsDay2022: Every year, students across the country receive their GCSE results. Today is Results Day 2022! Students will be collecting GCSE results after sitting exams for the first time in three years. This also means that many GCSE students have never sat a formal exam! What impact could this have on this year’s grades?

In 2020, the pandemic hit. Students were forced to learn from home with lessons moving online. This also meant that exams were cancelled and teacher assessed grades were used.

Exams had slightly more normality in 2021. Teacher assessed grades were used once again. However, with most students being back in the classroom, they could give students assessments to help them to determine their grades.

Now in 2022, all restrictions have been removed and the whole country is returning to normality. This means that exams were back to almost normality. Students who sat their exams in 2022 have faced massive disruptions to their education due to the pandemic. Because of this, the Government have placed a number of adaptations to the grading system.

Some of the adaptions made by the Government are:

Advance information on the content of some exams.

Some GCSE subjects, including English literature, geography and history, were given a choice of topics or content which the students would then be assessed on.

For GCSE mathematics, combined science, and physics students, formulae or equation sheets in the exam room’s were provided.

A spaced out exam timetable which had at least ten days before the first and last exam in every subject.

Education Secretary, James Cleverly said:

“Congratulations to everyone getting their results today. Pupils should be incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented disruption they have faced over the last couple of during the last two years.

“I also want to thank our brilliant teaching profession – and of course parents and carers – for all they have done to ensure young people can progress onto the next stage of their lives.

“So whether that’s one of our pioneering T Levels, A levels, or an apprenticeship, pupils should know they have the best possible range of options available to them once they finish their GCSEs.”

Sector Response

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Today’s results are a testament to the hard work of students over a highly disrupted couple of years. The support of parents and the commitment of schoolsto their students, should also be praised.

“Students and parents deserve better of a government that was so unwilling to heed the advice of unions who early on identified the pitfalls within its Covid strategy on exams. As with A-Levels last week, NEU members believe that ministers were slow to recognise the support that was needed by schools and colleges through the effects of the pandemic. The disruption to face-to-face teaching time was often significant, and simply providing revision lists for exams did not take sufficient account of this.

“In the few, but not enough, subjects, where topic optionality was introduced, NEU members reported that the mitigation was on the whole useful and helped prioritise teaching and learning. As the NEU wrote in response to the proposals at the time, this measure should have been extended to a larger number of subjects.

“It is totally unjustifiable that the government intends to use today’s results to rank schools in league tables. Even in a normal year league tables provide only a distorted picture of a school’s performance, and after two years of Covid their publication is grotesquely unfair. The decision not to publish tables for primary schools due to pandemic disruption should also have applied to secondaries. The government’s failure to do so indicates how little it has learned from the pandemic. To knowingly publish flawed data, even with caveats, will cause great stress amongst teachers and leaders and has the potential to mislead the public. The government must come to its senses on this issue and not publish these tables.

“All of the issues coming to the surface today are caused by a broken system. Testing all 16-year-olds, almost exclusively via exam, is a relic of a time when education or training were not, like now, compulsory until the age of 18. England’s assessment system is backward-looking and not fit for purpose. Assessment must provide a more rounded picture of every student – in order to do justice to everything of which they are capable, but also to better set them up for life and work in the 21st century.

“From an administrative perspective, there are clear structural issues which seed problems down the line. The exams system is now overloaded such that the exam boards are struggling. The non-payment to exam markers has caused great frustration. The delays to the release of some AGQs last week was unacceptable, and we hope that there won’t be a repeat with AGQs this week.

“Covid has exposed the current high-stakes regime as both vulnerable and misguided. NEU members have joined with parents, students, academics, employers and policy makers from across the political spectrum via the Independent Assessment Commission, to call for the modernisation and improvement of assessment and qualifications in England. A system based entirely on exams should be consigned to history, and there is a broad consensus for change.”

David Phillips, Managing Director of City & Guilds:

“As students receive their GCSE results, it’s no secret that their learning has been disrupted during a critical period in their education. Now, faced with a rapidly changing jobs market, a cost-of-living crisis and with a potential recession on the horizon, our latest research found that the majority (66%) of 14-16 year olds now want to stay in full-time education for longer to help them get better paid jobs in future – with 51% stating the cost of living has made them reconsider the type of career they might do after leaving school or college.

“So, as young people look to make a decision on their next steps for their final years at school or college, and with potential earnings and cost of living clearly a priority for younger people, it’s more important than ever that they understand the full range of options available to them, including which types of jobs are likely to be available when they finish their studies and what skills they will need to transition into these. Robust careers advice based on current labour market insight is essential to ensure that young people, parents and teachers are made aware of the full breadth of education and training routes, outside of just traditional academic ones, that can lead to rewarding and well-paid careers when they leave full-time education. With 85% of those who complete apprenticeships staying employed, vocational routes may offer more secure prospects for young people.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“All those students receiving their results today deserve our congratulations. Their courses have been marred by disruption due to Covid-19, which has made things a lot tougher for them than for some previous years. We know from our members just how hard both students and school staff have worked to achieve today’s results.

“The impact of the pandemic has not been felt evenly by everyone – some students and some schools will have experienced more disruption than others. It is important that everyone bears this in mind and takes into account each student’s, and each school’s, particular circumstances.

“We hope that the issues experienced with BTEC and Cambridge Technical results last week are not repeated. Despite the differences in the arrangements for unit assessments due to the pandemic and the complexity this has created, the exam boards have a responsibility to ensure that results are issued on time for all students, whose next steps may depend on their result.

“It is now time to reflect and to make changes to our qualification system. The GCSE resit policy forces young people into a round of re-sits when an alternative qualification would better meet their needs. The absence of non-exam assessment in most subjects, the reliance on terminal exams and the existence of the EBacc performance measure create unnecessary barriers to success.

“Young people deserve a system which helps them to flourish and achieve in a wide range of academic and vocational subjects. The current GCSE system is not succeeding in doing that.”

Professor Becky Francis, CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), said:

“Congratulations to all pupils and schools receiving GCSE results today! You have every reason to feel proud of what you have achieved, and in very challenging circumstances too.

“It may feel like this is the first “normal” results day for a while, but we mustn’t forget that today’s grades are likely to reflect the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on different groups of pupils.

“It’s more important than ever that any attainment gaps that open-up this year are carefully monitored, so that support can be targeted at those pupils who need it most.

“We expect that this year’s results will show that entrenched education inequality has been exacerbated by the pandemic, with pupils from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds falling further behind their classmates.

“Tackling this attainment gap – and the factors behind it – continues to be the biggest challenge our education system faces.”

Ryan Gawn, Director at the LEGO Foundation:

“Today, students in the UK received their GCSE results, grades that could potentially change the course of their next few years as they decide on their next steps. Despite the importance placed on these results and the huge pressure felt by students, we must remember that it is holistic skills that employers increasingly value above all else – particularly outside of vocational roles. The ability to problem solve, work in teams, think creatively and critically, regulate their emotions and communicate effectively – these skills will help set them up for success in the workplace.

Currently, three in four young people lack the skills needed for employment (UNICEF), so it is critical that we shift attitudes and prioritise classroom activities that foster the development of these critical skills. We must encourage policymakers, students, parents and teachers to value these skills as highly as they value top exam grades. At all stages of education, schools should prepare children in ways that will make them more employable in the future, and ensure they thrive in the 21st century. This doesn’t just make sense for learners and employers, but also the economy. A recent report Catalysing Education 4.0: Investing in the Future of Learning for a Human-Centric Recovery | World Economic Forum (weforum.org) shows that investing in these skills could add up to £26bn to UK GDP.

This year, students receiving their GCSE results have had their education adversely affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and school closures. More than ever, students should be proud of their results no matter what grades they received. For many, they’ve showed incredible resilience. Education systems have long-been focused on grades and numbers but what we really should be encouraging is the transformation of education systems. We must rebuild education systems to emphasise and encourage a modern learning environment that equips students with the skills they need to be creative, engaged, lifelong learners.”

Amy Walmsley, Craft Apprentice, BAE Systems:

“I left school at the age of 16, as I wanted to go straight into the working world and do a more hands-on job. I was always in my garage experimenting and making various things and in school I enjoyed design technology and art. I applied for a Craft Apprenticeship at BAE Systems and haven’t looked back. For those getting their results today who might be feeling the same way that I did, I would say just to go for it! Don’t underestimate an apprenticeship as an alternative to higher education, when thinking about your options. Particularly given the advantages of debt free on the job learning, a competitive salary and a guaranteed job.”

