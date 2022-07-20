Results Day 2022: When are they?

Students across the country have now sat all of their A-Level and GCSE exams… But what’s next?

This year, exams have returned to some kind of normality. The disruption caused by the pandemic meant that exams were cancelled and replaced with teacher assessed grades and assessments for the past two years. However, due to the disruption in studies, exams are still slightly different compared to 2019…

Here is everything you need to know about Results Day 2022:

When is Results Day?

AS and A Level students will get their grades on Thursday August 18 2022.

GCSE students will get their grades on Thursday 25 August 2022.

What Changes were made to Exams 2022?

Results will look different to the last 2 years, because the nature of the assessment is different.

Results in summer 2022 will be higher than in 2019, when students last sat summer exams, but lower than 2021 when grades were based on assessments by teachers.

Some of the changes in exams were:

In most GCSE, AS, and A-Level exams, students had access to advanced information on the area of focus that their exam was to be on.

Schools and colleges were allowed to choose the topics their students sat in the exams, for subjects in English Literature, History, Ancient History, and Geography.

GCSE Maths and Physics students had access to a sheet with relevant formulae and equations while in their exam hall.

For Art and Design, there was no timed practical work, and students were assessed on their portfolio alone.

How will A level grades be awarded this year?

This year young people and students have taken exams for the first time following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

So, to support students, Ofqual’s approach to grading in 2022 will be aiming to reflect a midway point between 2019 and 2021. It means grading will be more generous than when exams last took place before the pandemic.

Because of this, grades will likely be higher than 2019, providing a safety net for this year’s students for those who might otherwise have missed out on a higher grade.

If grades are lower overall than last year does that mean it will be harder for people to get into university?

Following Ofqual’s September announcement on grading, universities have been excellent at making sure the way they set entry requirements and make offers to students will reflect the grades students will receive this summer. will. So, despite grades being overall lower this year, this shouldn’t affect anyone’s chances of getting into university.

Record numbers of students have applied to university so far this year, and UCAS recently reported that by their 7 June deadline 281,500 UK 18-year-olds had picked their firm choices.

117,000 of these UK 18-year-olds are also holding offers at the top universities, which is the second-highest figure on record.

UCAS are expecting more students compared to previous years will gain a place at their firm choice university on A-level and T-level results day.

Students can have confidence that getting into higher education is a fair process, with admissions teams taking into account the broad range of information about a student in addition to their predicted grades, including their personal statement, teacher references, and for certain courses that had a 15 October application deadline, their performance in admissions tests.

