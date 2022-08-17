A-Level Results Day: Sector Response

#ResultsDay2022 : Every year, students across the country receive their A-Level results. Today is Results Day 2022! Students will be collecting A-Level results after sitting exams for the first time in three years (first time since 2019).

This year, exams have returned to some kind of normality. The disruption caused by the pandemic meant that exams have previously been cancelled and replaced with teacher assessed grades and assessments for the past two years. However, the pandemic’s long-lasting effects on learning has meant that adaptations to the exams were still required.

In 2020, the pandemic hit. Students were forced to learn from home with lessons moving online. This also meant that exams were cancelled and teacher assessed grades were used.

Exams had slightly more normality in 2021. Teacher assessed grades were used once again. However, with most students being back in the classroom, they could give students assessments to help them to determine their grades.

Now in 2022, all restrictions have been removed and the whole country is returning to normality. This means that exams were back to almost normality. Students who sat their exams in 2022 have faced massive disruptions to their education due to the pandemic. Because of this, the Government placed a number of adaptations. These included:

Advance information on the content of some exams.

Some GCSE subjects, including English literature, geography and history, were given a choice of topics or content which the students would then be assessed on.

For GCSE mathematics, combined science, and physics students, formulae or equation sheets in the exam room’s were provided.

A spaced out exam timetable which had at least ten days before the first and last exam in every subject.

Marking a significant milestone in returning to normality post pandemic, today’s results day includes students who sat A and AS levels, level 3 vocational and technical qualifications, and for the first time ever – T Levels – paving the way for pupils’ next steps to university, further training or the world of work.

Students will receive higher grades this year than in 2019, but lower grades than those awarded in 2021

As part of a transition period put in place by Ofqual to return to pre-pandemic grading, students will receive higher grades this year than in 2019. This recognises the disruption that students have faced over their exam years due to the pandemic. Students were given an unprecedented level of support to mitigate the impact of covid, including a range of adaptations to exams and assessments. Those adaptations included advance information on exam content for the vast majority of A levels, and longer assessment windows for vocational and technical qualifications.

Today’s grades will be lower than 2021 when exams didn’t take place as schools remained closed to most pupils until March, and covid cases and isolation rates remained high in schools. Students’ grades were determined by their teachers after being assessed internally.

UCAS expect that the majority of students will gain a place at their firm choice university today. As with every year, there will be competition for places at selective institutions, but record numbers of students, including high numbers of disadvantaged students, are still expected to start university in September.

Education Secretary, James Cleverly said:

“Every single student collecting their results today should be proud of their achievements. Not only have they studied throughout the pandemic, but they are the first group in three years to sit exams. For that, I want to congratulate them and say a huge thank you to those who helped them get to this point.

“Despite the nerves that people will feel, I want to reassure anyone collecting their results that whatever your grades, there has never been a better range of opportunities available. Whether going on to one of our world-leading universities, a high-quality apprenticeship, or the world of work, students have exciting options as they prepare to take their next steps.”

Sector Response

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC) said:

“Congratulations to the hundreds of thousands of students receiving results in colleges today and to the staff who have supported them on their journeys. The class of 2022 has faced unprecedented disruption to their education, and many have never taken public exams before due to the pandemic. So their achievements are a testament to their resilience and hard work throughout this period and to their outstanding teachers and support staff who have helped them to achieve success.

“As we look ahead to the new academic year, colleges face a double whammy of a staffing crisis and soaring inflation. This week I have written to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss urging them to make it their priority when one of them enters Number 10 to tackle these dual challenges. One way they could do this is to exempt colleges from VAT – as schools and academies already are – which would give colleges extra cash to boost staff pay and meet the rising costs of running college estates.

“This year also sees the first 1,300 T Level students graduating from their courses. The staff and students on these courses have blazed a trail for those who come after them and colleges have been at the centre of this landmark reform. While we want to see T Levels grow in student numbers and in reputation, we don’t believe that defunding existing applied general qualifications like BTECs and Cambridge Technicals is the right step to achieving that. T Levels will be successful in their own right because they are good qualifications, recognised and respected by students, teachers, and employers, so we hope that the new Education Secretary will understand that and not try to force students away from other qualifications which may work well for them.”

Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

“This year will be the hardest admissions round in living memory for many applicants – and it signals a fundamental shift that will last for a decade. Instead of universities competing over students, it will be students fighting over limited degree places. Thousands of students with relative high grades are likely to be disappointed and not secure their first choices.

“The new era of university admissions is being driven by a number of reinforcing trends: the rising tide of 18 year-olds over the coming years, the bulge in intakes during the Covid years and universities retrenching on places for home students, and a looming recession cutting off job alternatives will combine to create a much more competitive race for degree places.

“We must do all we can to ensure that our most disadvantaged and vulnerable students aren’t unfairly elbowed out as candidates do everything possible to secure the most sought-after degrees.

“I worry the gap in A-level results between state and private school pupils has widened during the pandemic- driven by stark inequalities in schooling and home environments. Our research found that private school pupils were twice as likely as their state school counterparts to experience a full day’s learning during school closures. This was due to big differences in online lessons delivered by schools but also stark disparities in home learning from study space to internet connectivity.

“The biggest challenge for schools in the post pandemic era will be to reduce the academic divides that have opened – failure to do so will leave a generation permanently scarred. It will be a disaster if the educational legacy of Covid is a growing divide between the education haves and have nots.”

David Phillips, Managing Director of City & Guilds:

“As the UK battles against skills shortages, a cost-of-living crisis and with a potential recession on the horizon, it’s more important than ever that young people make informed decisions about their futures. Our latest research found that 40% of young people in the UK plan to attend university – up from 35% this time last year. But, with labour market analysis from Lightcast suggesting that only 29% of UK jobs typically require a degree level qualification, young people could be setting themselves up for unnecessary debt without a clear onward trajectory.



“While university is the right path for some, it’s certainly not the only option. Our recent Great Jobs research shone a light on the essential jobs and meaningful careers that make up 50% of all UK employment opportunities – many of which rely on vocational routes such as traineeships, apprenticeships and T Levels. As young people look to invest in their future, its vital schools provide robust careers advice based on current labour market insight to ensure that young people, parents and teachers are made aware of the full breadth of educational and training routes, outside of just traditional academic ones, that can lead to rewarding and well-paid careers.”

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Our best wishes to all students who are collecting results on Thursday. It is important to bear in mind that this cohort has been more disrupted than any set of students since the second world war. They have spent the past two-and-a-half years under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic which has had a massively disruptive impact on their learning.

“Their teachers have worked very hard to support them during this time, and adaptations were also made to this year’s exams to try to mitigate the learning disruption in as much as this is possible, including pitching grading standards at a midway point between those of last year and those of 2019 when exams were last taken.

“However, it remains the case that the impact on learning and results is likely to be uneven depending on how different schools, colleges and communities have been affected.

“This is why it is so important to focus on supporting students to progress to the next stage of their lives, in higher education or work-based training, rather than to fixate too heavily on distinctions between grades both within this year’s cohort and compared to other years, particularly as this year’s grading standards are different from those both during and before the pandemic.

“It is also important to bear in mind that many young people will tomorrow collect results not only in A-levels but in excellent vocational and technical qualifications such as BTEC Nationals and Cambridge Technicals, as well as the first cohort of students to graduate with T-levels.

“These are superb achievements which need to be celebrated just as much as A-level attainment, and it is of vital importance that the government maintains this breadth of qualification choice as it brings more T-levels on stream rather than removing other vocational qualifications which are immensely popular.

“Much has been written over the past few days about pressure on university places. It is likely that there has been more competition for the most selective universities and courses but this is because of a rise in the number of 18-year-olds and has nothing to do with adjustments in grading standards.

“Universities made their offers with all these factors in mind and where students miss places on their first-choice courses there will be many other options available. We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support.

“A-level entries are up 4.2% this year – partly because of the increase in the 18-year-old cohort – and it is great to see subjects such as psychology and sociology doing so well with big rises of 11.6% and 9.5% respectively.

“However, we have to express severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level with English Literature down 8.9% this year. It should be perfectly clear to the government that its reforms to GCSE English Literature are obviously putting students off the subject because of the grind of memorising large amounts of traditional texts.

“Literature is a vital part not only of our cultural past, but of our diverse cultural present, and it should be a living, breathing subject which inspires and empowers young people. The GCSE specification needs to be urgently reviewed and action taken to stop the spiral of decline we are seeing at A-level.”

Commenting as students today (Thurs 18 August) receive results for AS and A levels, new T Levels, and a range of level 3 vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs), Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving results today. They have experienced large amounts of disruption due to Covid throughout their courses and have worked hard with their schools’ support to achieve today’s results. For many students receiving results today, these will have been the first formal national exams they have ever taken. We know from our members just how resilient and tenacious pupils have been in meeting the challenges facing them.

“It is important for everyone to remember that some students and some schools will have experienced more disruption due to the pandemic than others, so results should be seen within a personalised context. That said, students should be able to feel confident this year that where those results rely on performance in exams, they have been marked and graded consistently across all centres and all students.

“It’s also important to remember that these results are not comparable with previous years. We are expecting results overall to be lower than in 2021, but higher than in pre-pandemic years. This year is a transition period following two years of significant disruption and no exams. Flexibility and understanding must be shown.

“Universities and all onward routes for training, employment and further education should take into account the realities of students’ experiences and work with them to get them on the right courses and paths for their futures. Regardless of national grade patterns, what is important is that today’s results act as a passport for students to the next stage of their education, training or employment.”

Jo Holmes, BACP’s Children, Young People and Families Lead, comments: “As more students are expected to receive lower A-level results than predicted, it leaves for a potentially disappointing and highly stressful results day. Not making their first-choice university or dealing with the chaos of clearing can cause major strain to a student’s mental health and it is important they receive the support they need during these challenging times. According to our survey, 74% of the public agree that counselling and psychotherapy should be available to all children, throughout all schools. However, funding for mental health support within higher educational institutions continues to decrease, leaving many young people without vital transition support. Having a safe space to talk about feelings and external stressors with a qualified professional can hugely help alleviate the pressure that young people are currently facing in education.”

Khyati Sundaram, CEO of debiased hiring experts, Applied

“Thousands of students will have missed out on university places this year. But lower A Level grades are not an accurate reflection of our young people’s potential. They’re a reflection of years of disrupted education, and they’re a reflection of how this has widened the gap between disadvantaged and more privileged students.

“Now universities and employers need to take responsibility for leveling the playing field. When offering places through clearing, and when reviewing job applications from Covid cohorts, panels must remember that the grades a person achieves and the university they attend (or not, as the case may be) tell us little about applicants’ abilities – but a huge amount about the opportunities and support they’ve had access to, as well as their luck on exam day.

“Disappointed students should take comfort from this, too. Fair and inclusive employers who are committed to unlocking the next generation of talent will look past academic histories, and use objective skills tests to determine true potential and create equal opportunities.”

Commenting ahead of A Level results day, Anna Brailsford, CEO of Code First Girls, said:

“Women are still seriously underrepresented in STEM and computing education, with over four in five computer science applicants being male. That educational gender gap is then carried into employment with women making up just 21% of the tech industry, and black women making up less than 3%.

“It is clear schools, universities and businesses need to do much more to support women into tech, at every stage of the pipeline. Our tech industry is vital for our economic competitiveness, innovation, national infrastructure and security, and to ensure it is as strong as possible it must draw on the widest possible range of voices and insights.

“The UK’s tech job market is projected to be worth £30bn by 2025 – six times larger than it is now. That kind of growth brings big opportunities for our economy, but as things stand, there will be 1 qualified woman for every 115 roles by 2025. We need to recognise that the current system is still not building the diverse tech talent pipelines needed, and companies, universities and the wider tech industry need to support candidates with a range of education pathways into tech and make all A-level students aware of the options available to them.

Comment by Dan Pell, GM and SVP EMEA, Tableau

“Amidst growing economic uncertainty, a looming recession and political instability, it’s not surprising that today’s A-Level leavers might find their prospects daunting.

“For those opting to enter straight into the workforce, it’ll be important that businesses offer on-the-job training to teach the most in-demand workplace skills.

“For example, according to our recent research, CEOs are unequivocal (83%) that their organisations are becoming more data-driven. But are struggling to find new hires willing and capable of learning how to use data in their decision making. There’s a real opportunity here for school-leavers entering the workforce to plug this growing data skills gap.

“But crucially, the responsibility does not just sit with school-leavers to upskill themselves. For businesses looking to reap the competitive advantages of a data literate workforce, offering training, upskilling and mentoring opportunities at the entry-level will be critical. And, it can help to future-proof the business for years to come. Employees proactively trained in data skills by their employer are also more likely to stick around. Our recent research with Forrester found that employees who are highly satisfied with their company’s data programmes are 10 times more likely to be highly satisfied with their organisation overall. Additionally, they are nearly twice as likely to stay for two to five years”.

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

“The Government deserves an ‘F’ for letting down these pupils, their parents and their teachers since day one of the pandemic.

“The Conservatives have fiddled the figures and failed our young people yet again. Ministers are throwing into question thousands of students’ futures by taking their grades away to correct two years of exam chaos.

“This uncaring Conservative carousel of Education Secretaries cannot be trusted with our young people’s future any longer. We need proper investment in helping children recover lost learning from the pandemic, and we need this Government gone.”

Dr Jacqueline Hall, Head of Apprenticeships and Skills, BAE Systems

“The turbulence of the last few years has led many young people to re-examine what they want from their future education and career development. Results alone should not be the dominating factor when determining their future career prospects, and particularly in light of ongoing economic challenges neither should the traditional, linear path to university. There are a broad spectrum of avenues available when it comes to higher education, including degree apprenticeship schemes that provide access to practical real work experience that can’t be replicated by traditional routes, and skills that add value and experience beyond grades. In a time of uncertainty for many young people, it’s time to shine even more light on the brilliant opportunities posed by alternative routes to higher education.”

