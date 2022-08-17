Vocational Results Day: Sector Response

Every year, students studying vocational qualifications receive their results. Today is Results Day 2022! Today’s results day includes students who sat A and AS levels, level 3 vocational and technical qualifications (VTQ Results day), and for the first time ever – T Levels – paving the way for pupils’ next steps to university, further training or the world of work.

The disruption caused by the pandemic meant that exams have previously been cancelled and replaced with teacher assessed grades and assessments for the past two years. However, the pandemic’s long-lasting effects on learning has meant that adaptations to the exams were still required.

In 2020, the pandemic hit. Students were forced to learn from home with lessons moving online. This also meant that exams were cancelled and teacher assessed grades were used.

Exams had slightly more normality in 2021. Teacher assessed grades were used once again. However, with most students being back in the classroom, they could give students assessments to help them to determine their grades.

Now in 2022, all restrictions have been removed and the whole country is returning to normality. This means that exams were back to almost normality. Students who sat their exams in 2022 have faced massive disruptions to their education due to the pandemic. Because of this, the Government placed a number of adaptations.

For vocational and technical qualifications (including T Levels):

The number of internal assessments were reduced.

Hours of work experience needed were reduced and flexibilities so T Level were introduced.

Adaptations to the delivery of assessments, if appropriate.

Grades will be based on outcomes from a range of assessments.

Sector Response

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Our best wishes to all students who are collecting results on Thursday. It is important to bear in mind that this cohort has been more disrupted than any set of students since the second world war. They have spent the past two-and-a-half years under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic which has had a massively disruptive impact on their learning.

“Their teachers have worked very hard to support them during this time, and adaptations were also made to this year’s exams to try to mitigate the learning disruption in as much as this is possible, including pitching grading standards at a midway point between those of last year and those of 2019 when exams were last taken.

“However, it remains the case that the impact on learning and results is likely to be uneven depending on how different schools, colleges and communities have been affected.

“This is why it is so important to focus on supporting students to progress to the next stage of their lives, in higher education or work-based training, rather than to fixate too heavily on distinctions between grades both within this year’s cohort and compared to other years, particularly as this year’s grading standards are different from those both during and before the pandemic.

“It is also important to bear in mind that many young people will tomorrow collect results not only in A-levels but in excellent vocational and technical qualifications such as BTEC Nationals and Cambridge Technicals, as well as the first cohort of students to graduate with T-levels.

“These are superb achievements which need to be celebrated just as much as A-level attainment, and it is of vital importance that the government maintains this breadth of qualification choice as it brings more T-levels on stream rather than removing other vocational qualifications which are immensely popular.

“Much has been written over the past few days about pressure on university places. It is likely that there has been more competition for the most selective universities and courses but this is because of a rise in the number of 18-year-olds and has nothing to do with adjustments in grading standards.

“Universities made their offers with all these factors in mind and where students miss places on their first-choice courses there will be many other options available. We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support.

“A-level entries are up 4.2% this year – partly because of the increase in the 18-year-old cohort – and it is great to see subjects such as psychology and sociology doing so well with big rises of 11.6% and 9.5% respectively.

“However, we have to express severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level with English Literature down 8.9% this year. It should be perfectly clear to the government that its reforms to GCSE English Literature are obviously putting students off the subject because of the grind of memorising large amounts of traditional texts.

“Literature is a vital part not only of our cultural past, but of our diverse cultural present, and it should be a living, breathing subject which inspires and empowers young people. The GCSE specification needs to be urgently reviewed and action taken to stop the spiral of decline we are seeing at A-level.”

