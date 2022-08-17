The First Ever T-Level Results Day: Sector Response

The first cohort of T-Level students are to receive their results today! So today is the first ever T Levels Results day, with the first 1,300 T Level students graduating from their courses.

This year, exams have returned to some kind of normality. The disruption caused by the pandemic meant that exams have previously been cancelled and replaced with teacher assessed grades and assessments for the past two years. However, the pandemic’s long-lasting effects on learning has meant that adaptations to the exams were still required.

Marking a significant milestone in returning to normality post pandemic, today’s results day includes students who sat A and AS levels, level 3 vocational and technical qualifications, and for the first time ever – T Levels – paving the way for pupils’ next steps to university, further training or the world of work.

Around 1000 students will receive T Level results for the first time – the exciting new technical qualification to help young people progress onto skilled employment, university or apprenticeships.

T Levels combine study with a substantial industry placement so that students gain the skills and valuable workplace experience they need to progress into a job, further study or an apprenticeship. From this September there will be 16 T Levels available in a range of in demand subjects including digital, construction, health, science, accounting and engineering, with over 175 schools and further education providers across England offering them. More courses will be rolled out in 2023 and 2024 including legal, media and agriculture, with plans to introduce a T Level for marketing in 2025.

In 2020, the pandemic hit. Students were forced to learn from home with lessons moving online. This also meant that exams were cancelled and teacher assessed grades were used.

Exams had slightly more normality in 2021. Teacher assessed grades were used once again. However, with most students being back in the classroom, they could give students assessments to help them to determine their grades.

Now in 2022, all restrictions have been removed and the whole country is returning to normality. This means that exams were back to almost normality. Students who sat their exams in 2022 have faced massive disruptions to their education due to the pandemic. Because of this, the Government placed a number of adaptations.

For vocational and technical qualifications (including T Levels):

The number of internal assessments were reduced.

Hours of work experience needed were reduced and flexibilities so T Level were introduced.

Adaptations to the delivery of assessments, if appropriate.

Grades will be based on outcomes from a range of assessments.

Read more about the achievements, and challenges, of T Levels here.

Education Secretary, James Cleverly comments on the first ever T Level results day:

“Every single student collecting their results today should be proud of their achievements. Not only have they studied throughout the pandemic, but they are the first group in three years to sit exams. For that, I want to congratulate them and say a huge thank you to those who helped them get to this point.

“Today is also a really exciting time for our pioneering T Level students, as the first ever group to take this qualification will pick up their results. I have no doubt they will be the first of many and embark on successful careers.

“Despite the nerves that people will feel, I want to reassure anyone collecting their results that whatever your grades, there has never been a better range of opportunities available. Whether going on to one of our world-leading universities, a high-quality apprenticeship, or the world of work, students have exciting options as they prepare to take their next steps.”

Sector Response

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Our best wishes to all students who are collecting results on Thursday. It is important to bear in mind that this cohort has been more disrupted than any set of students since the second world war. They have spent the past two-and-a-half years under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic which has had a massively disruptive impact on their learning.

“Their teachers have worked very hard to support them during this time, and adaptations were also made to this year’s exams to try to mitigate the learning disruption in as much as this is possible, including pitching grading standards at a midway point between those of last year and those of 2019 when exams were last taken.

“However, it remains the case that the impact on learning and results is likely to be uneven depending on how different schools, colleges and communities have been affected.

“This is why it is so important to focus on supporting students to progress to the next stage of their lives, in higher education or work-based training, rather than to fixate too heavily on distinctions between grades both within this year’s cohort and compared to other years, particularly as this year’s grading standards are different from those both during and before the pandemic.

“It is also important to bear in mind that many young people will tomorrow collect results not only in A-levels but in excellent vocational and technical qualifications such as BTEC Nationals and Cambridge Technicals, as well as the first cohort of students to graduate with T-levels.

“These are superb achievements which need to be celebrated just as much as A-level attainment, and it is of vital importance that the government maintains this breadth of qualification choice as it brings more T-levels on stream rather than removing other vocational qualifications which are immensely popular.

“Much has been written over the past few days about pressure on university places. It is likely that there has been more competition for the most selective universities and courses but this is because of a rise in the number of 18-year-olds and has nothing to do with adjustments in grading standards.

“Universities made their offers with all these factors in mind and where students miss places on their first-choice courses there will be many other options available. We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support.

“A-level entries are up 4.2% this year – partly because of the increase in the 18-year-old cohort – and it is great to see subjects such as psychology and sociology doing so well with big rises of 11.6% and 9.5% respectively.

“However, we have to express severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level with English Literature down 8.9% this year. It should be perfectly clear to the government that its reforms to GCSE English Literature are obviously putting students off the subject because of the grind of memorising large amounts of traditional texts.

“Literature is a vital part not only of our cultural past, but of our diverse cultural present, and it should be a living, breathing subject which inspires and empowers young people. The GCSE specification needs to be urgently reviewed and action taken to stop the spiral of decline we are seeing at A-level.”

David Hughes, AoC chief executive said:

“Congratulations to the hundreds of thousands of students receiving results in colleges today and to the staff who have supported them on their journeys. The class of 2022 has faced unprecedented disruption to their education, and many have never taken public exams before due to the pandemic. So their achievements are a testament to their resilience and hard work throughout this period and to their outstanding teachers and support staff who have helped them to achieve success.

“This year also sees the first 1,300 T Level students graduating from their courses. The staff and students on these courses have blazed a trail for those who come after them and colleges have been at the centre of this landmark reform.

“While we want to see T Levels grow in student numbers and in reputation, we don’t believe that defunding existing applied general qualifications like BTECs and Cambridge Technicals is the right step to achieving that. T Levels will be successful in their own right because they are good qualifications, recognised and respected by students, teachers, and employers, so we hope that the new Education Secretary will understand that and not try to force students away from other qualifications which may work well for them.”

David Gallagher, Chief Executive at NCFE, said: “I want to congratulate all T Level learners picking up their results today. As the very first cohort to do so, their achievements cannot be understated, and everyone should feel extremely proud of this accomplishment.

“We’re delighted to have been selected by government to spearhead the development of T Levels in a range of subject areas and, thanks to a collaborative effort, we’re now seeing the difference they will make to those who matter most – the learners themselves.

“While some may go straight into employment and others will continue their education, what’s important is that T Levels provide an accessible alternative for learners that prepares them for the world of work. I’m excited to see them continue to go from strength to strength.

Zac Aldridge, Director of Qualifications and Assessment at NCFE, said: “This is a hugely important day that signifies years of hard work from across the sector and government to strengthen the options available to young people and tackle the widening skills gap.

“We’ve seen first-hand just how much students – and employers – can gain from T Levels, and we’re incredibly proud of this first cohort as they receive their results, particularly given the challenges posed by the pandemic. A huge congratulations, too, to the teachers, providers and businesses for their hard work in bringing these qualifications to life.

“Thanks to the unique combination of both a strong classroom element and invaluable time spent on placement with employers, we’re confident T Levels are providing students with the knowledge, skills and experience to progress into higher and further education or secure skilled employment. We’re looking forward to seeing the suite of T Levels expand in the coming years, and will be working closely with businesses to raise awareness and increase appetite from across different sectors.”

Fareham College

Andrew Kaye,Principal and Chief Executive of Fareham College, said: “This is the first year T Level students are graduating following their two-year programme. I would like to extend my congratulations to all students collecting their results and my thanks to the teaching staff whose support, guidance and dedication ensured these incredible results. The results achieved at Fareham College, especially those in our two T Level courses, are a testament to the value Fareham College brings, and I look forward to seeing where our students decide to go next.”

Christian Allen-Kotze,Deputy Principal, Curriculum, Quality and Innovation at Fareham College, said: “As a College community we are exceptionally proud of the achievement of all students collecting their results today. This is a testament to the dedication of students, teaching staff and our outstanding facilities, all of which foster a learning environment for individuals to excel.”

Maddie , T Level Education and Childcare student, said: “Originally, I was unsure what I wanted to do at college, I attended an Open Event, and the facilities and teaching staff were amazing. Coming from a big family, I had always enjoyed working with children and young people, so I decided to pursue a T Level. When I joined Fareham College, I was part of the first year of T Level students; I made such great friends, and the support available from the staff was second to none. The T Level has definitely lived up to my expectations, and there is a great balance of theory and practical learning. I would recommend a T Level to other school leavers.”

Barnsley College

Neil Johnson, Assistant Principal of Young People at Barnsley College, said: “We are incredibly proud of our pioneering students. The T Level provision has enabled many students to acquire the knowledge and skills towards highly skilled employment and the industry placement has allowed them to develop and apply these skills and gain vital experience in roles aligned to their career aspirations. These students now progress with the full package of knowledge, skills and industry experience on to their next steps. We wish them every success.”

