Greg Clark Appointed as New Levelling Up Secretary

Michael Gove was sacked from being Secretary of State for Levelling Up after he urged PM to resign. Since then, Greg Clark has now replaced Gove as Secretary for Levelling Up.

Who is Greg Clark?

Greg lives in Tunbridge Wells with his family. Born in Middlesbrough, Greg Clark attended the local St Peter’s Comprehensive, South Bank. He went on to study Economics at Cambridge University and was awarded his PhD at the London School of Economics.

Before being elected to Parliament in 2005, Greg worked for the Boston Consulting Group and as the BBC’s head of Commercial Policy, and was Director of Policy for the Conservative Party.

Greg has served as a Government minister for nine years continuously, five in Cabinet, including most recently as Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

We have a duty to ensure that the country has a functioning government in the weeks ahead. Having been Secretary of State at the Communities department before, I will do my best to provide stability, good governance and accountability to Parliament at this important time. — Greg Clark (@GregClarkMP) July 7, 2022

What else is happening?

Michelle Donelan had been appointed Education Secretary on July 5th, while former Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was appointed Chancellor. Nadhim Zahawi has replaced Rishi Sunak who earlier resigned as Chancellor.

But now, Donelan has joined the rest of the 50+ ministers in resigning! Since her resignation, James Cleverly has now been appointed Education Secretary.

Skills Minister Alex Burghart has resigned from his post as Skills Minister. In a Tweet he said: “It is with great regret that I am today resigning as a Minister in the Department for Education – I am very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve”.

