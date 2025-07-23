How to Write a Great Personal Statement?

Dr. Brandi Niemeier from New Anglia University Shares Timely Advice for UCAS Applicants

With the UCAS personal statement set to undergo a dramatic transformation from September 2025, students aiming to study at UK universities face an urgent challenge: how to make the most of the current format while preparing for what’s next.

Drawing from her behavioural science and award-winning background, Dr. Niemeier offers a clear and practical six-step guide to help students stand out. Whether writing the traditional 4,000-character statement or gearing up for UCAS’s new structured question model, it’s essential to know the most common pitfalls, what admissions teams value, and how students can write personal statements that deliver impact and authenticity.

1. Show Genuine Passion, Without Clichés

Admissions officers are keen to see your enthusiasm for your chosen course. But, they’ve read countless statements beginning with phrases like “I’ve always been fascinated by…” or “Ever since I was young…”

Instead, try to dig deeper by showing interest through specific actions, independent reading, relevant coursework, or related extracurriculars. Show your curiosity in motion, not in vague declarations.” Avoid overused terms like “passionate”; let your experiences speak for themselves.

2. Balancing Act

While 80% of your personal statement should focus on academic preparation, the final 20% is your chance to show character and life beyond the classroom. It’s crucial to balance academics with extracurricular activities.

This doesn’t mean listing every club you’ve joined. Choose real-life examples that connect to your course or demonstrate transferable skills, such as leadership, resilience or teamwork. Whether playing tennis or basketball, volunteering at an animal shelter, or part-time retail or bar work, make it relevant by showing what you learned and how it shaped your readiness for university and this course.

3. Reflecting isn’t just a List

One of the most common mistakes students make when writing is turning the statement into a CV or résumé in paragraph form. Students must remember that what matters isn’t what you’ve done, it’s what you’ve learned.

To explain, this means that if you’ve completed a science project, you must talk about how it taught you to design experiments and think critically. If you’ve participated in a Model UN session, you must explain how it developed your capability to debate, argue effectively and listen to opposing views. Admissions teams are looking for an insight into you and your personality and abilities, not a listed inventory.

4. Keep Your True Voice

Students often ask, “How formal should it be?” I would recommend using a tone that is professional yet personal. You don’t need to sound like a textbook, but you must use your own words and review and revise until every sentence is clear, purposeful and typo-free.

Reading your statement aloud can help you hear what sounds natural and what doesn’t. You can use an e-reader or ask a trusted teacher or advisor to do so and provide feedback. It’s hard to know when to stop, but resist the urge to over-edit until your true voice is lost. Keep your authentic voice, but polish it a little.

5. What are the common traps

Most universities will run personal statements through plagiarism detection software. Copying from online templates, AI tools, or past applicants’ statements is risky and easy to spot and shows that you cannot be bothered to put in the effort. So this is an absolute ‘no’. Please don’t do this.

Whilst you want to be portrayed well, don’t exaggerate your achievements. If you claim to speak five languages or have read every book on the syllabus, be prepared to discuss it in detail at the interview. And while feedback is valuable, too much editing from too many voices can dilute your authenticity. Stay true to your story.

6. Get Ahead of the 2025 UCAS Changes

From September 2025, UCAS will retire the traditional personal statement in favour of three structured questions:

Why do you want to study this course or subject?

How have your studies helped you prepare for it?

What have you done outside of education that’s relevant?

I’d encourage every student applying now to treat these questions as a checklist. Even in the old format, clearly answer these three things. It’s what universities are already looking for.

Final Thoughts

Writing a great personal statement is a process. Don’t aim for perfection in the first draft. Start early and draft often is the phrase I like to use. Brainstorm, reflect, revise, and proofread. And don’t forget, this is your one opportunity to show the admissions tutor who you are, not just what you’ve done.

When delivered well, a personal statement becomes a powerful narrative about where you’ve been, where you’re headed, and why you belong at that university. Stay true to your story, and you’ll end up at the right university where you will thrive.

By Dr. Brandi Niemeier, Vice Dean of Basic Sciences and Professor of Behavioural Sciences at New Anglia University