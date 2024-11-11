Impartial, informed, insightful: how NCFE set about creating its Social Impact Report 

Following the launch of its Social Impact Report 2024, we talk to three members of NCFE’s Research and Insight team – Isha Sachdeva (Head of Research and Insight), Lauren Peart (Senior Research and Insight Manager), and Janet Lloyd (Market Insight Analyst) – to learn more about how this milestone publication was put together.

From navigating challenges to celebrating breakthroughs – the team offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create a report that’s not only rich and insightful, but also a driving force behind NCFE’s purpose to advance and promote learning and ensure no learner is left behind.

How did you approach such a huge project and ensure impartiality?

Janet:

“We commissioned an external research partner, Launchpad, to collect data through online surveys, stakeholder interviews and learner focus groups. Contracting this section of the study externally ensured the primary research element was independent of NCFE and allowed Launchpad to determine where NCFE is making a strong impact, as well as where there’s room for improvement.

“For this year’s report, we wanted to include more data to provide robust evidence to showcase where NCFE is most impactful. We matched internal data, including courses and qualifications our learners have completed, to our CACHE Alumni database, which tells us what those learners are doing now. This helped us to demonstrate progression in specific sectors and show which types of jobs our learners move into.”

Lauren:

“Alongside this, we looked at other metrics that could be used to measure impact, such as Indices of Multiple Deprivation to analyse how many of NCFE’s providers were situated in the most deprived parts of England.”

What surprised you the most while working on this report? Were there any unexpected findings?

Isha:

“One surprising discovery was the significant boost in confidence that learners reported as a result of their studies with NCFE. While we expected to see positive impacts on career progression and skills development, we didn’t anticipate just how profoundly learners felt more capable, resilient, and ready to take on new challenges in life.

“This sense of personal growth, beyond academic or professional skills, was echoed by providers who observed that NCFE’s holistic approach helps learners build mental resilience and wellbeing. It’s a powerful reminder of the far-reaching impact of learning – beyond grades and qualifications, it’s truly transformative for individuals and communities alike. The report is not just about NCFE, it is celebratory of the amazing things that our learners and centres have achieved.”

What were the challenges your team encountered?

Isha:

“Every project has its unique challenges, and this report was no exception. One of the hurdles we faced was ensuring broad engagement for our provider survey. To address this, we enhanced our outreach efforts to encourage greater participation and make sure a wide range of voices were heard.

“Another challenge was accessing direct feedback from learners for focus groups, as our role as an awarding organisation means we don’t engage directly with them. We found ways to work with providers to ensure we still gathered relevant learner perspectives. Additionally, gathering comprehensive learner progression data was complex due to limited availability of such data.”

How did you ensure that the report was accessible and understandable to a wider audience, beyond just those within NCFE?

Janet:

“To ensure the report was accessible as possible, we focused on using straightforward language, breaking down complex data into digestible visuals, and highlighting key takeaways for quick insights. We also included real-life case studies and testimonials, which bring the data to life and connect the audience to the personal stories behind the numbers.

“We also made sure we fully explained terminology which might be unfamiliar to people outside of NCFE. Full explanations for elements such as the Theory of Change Model and our research methodology are given – if you want to know more, you’ll have to read the report!”

How do you hope this Social Impact Report will contribute to NCFE’s overall mission and goals?

Isha:

“We hope this Social Impact Report becomes a vital part of NCFE’s mission to create a fairer, more inclusive society by promoting high-quality learning experiences. This report is more than a reflection of our current impact; it’s a tool for driving meaningful change.

“By highlighting the outcomes of our initiatives, the report shows how we’re helping learners achieve their potential, aligning closely with our 2030 strategy to increase reach and impact, especially for those who are underserved or face greater barriers.

“The insights from this report will be integral to future decision-making. Ultimately, we see this report as a catalyst for informed, mission-aligned decisions that will help us meet our ambitious goals, adapt to emerging needs, and make a lasting impact in the years ahead.”

What was the most rewarding aspect of working on this project?

Lauren:

“The most rewarding aspect of working on the Social Impact report is looking in great depth at the successes of our beneficiaries, and exploring the impact NCFE has on learners, institutions, educators, systems, sector, society and the economy.

Isha:

“For me, the most rewarding part of developing this Social Impact Report was seeing how our internal insights and analysis can help shape NCFE’s strategic path forward. Working on this report allowed us to uncover not just the immediate impacts, but also the ripple effects of our work – how our efforts influence learners’ lives, support their success and progression, enhance educational standards, and strengthen partnerships across the sector.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that the data and stories we’ve gathered will guide meaningful decisions and help us refine our approach, making sure our work remains relevant and transformative for years to come.”

By Isha Sachdeva (Head of Research and Insight) NCFE, Lauren Peart (Senior Research and Insight Manager) NCFE, and Janet Lloyd (Market Insight Analyst) NCFE