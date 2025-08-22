Innovate Awarding, part of Lifetime Group, appoints Rob May as new Managing Director 

Innovate Awarding, leading apprenticeship end-point assessment and awarding organisation, and part of Lifetime Group, has appointed Rob May as its new Managing Director.

Rob brings a wealth of experience in skills having dedicated the last two decades of his career to youth development and education. He has previously held roles at City & Guilds and YMCA Awards, where he led on business development strategy and created sector leading learning technology offers. He recently held the position of chief executive officer at ABE, part of the Institute of Leadership and Management, where he focused on promoting inclusive development through professional business qualifications and degree pathways in international markets.

He is also a governor at the Royal Agricultural University and has held numerous board positions including as a non-executive director at the Federation of Awarding Bodies.

At Innovate Awarding, he will be responsible for driving a fresh approach to assessment as new technologies and shifting policies change the skills landscape and in turn learner needs.

Rob is taking over the position from Charlotte Bosworth, who led Innovate Awarding for the past eight years and has now taken the role of Group Chief Executive at Lifetime Group.

Rob said:

“I am thrilled to be starting this journey as the new Managing Director of Innovate Awarding. It has always struck me as a vibrant company and one that takes real pride in delivering high-quality, real-world learning solutions.

“It’s a pivotal time for apprenticeship assessment. With the 2025 reforms bringing more flexibility and modular assessment, our priority will be to support and guide employers and training providers through these changes, ensuring we remain the trusted voice for businesses and apprentices alike.”

Charlotte said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob on board as Managing Director. His background in education and development of apprenticeship qualifications means he is uniquely placed to support the Group’s mission to equip young people with the skills to help them reach their potential.

“I am looking forward to the next year of collaboration and partnership, ensuring we deliver high-quality assessments to meet the evolving needs of learners.”

Innovate Awarding was established as part of Lifetime Group in 2009 and became a regulated awarding organisation in 2010. It assesses on average 10,000 learners and awards 25,000 qualifications every year.

Regulated by Ofqual and listed on the Government’s ESFA register of apprentice Assessment Organisations, it provides end-point assessment services for apprenticeship standards, as well as vocational qualifications for work-based learning and transitioning to work. It operates across sectors including hospitality, retail, customer service, health, management, digital, care, active leisure, and business management.