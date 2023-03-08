International Women’s Day: Sector Response

Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated.

Today (8th March) is International Women’s Day, this year the theme is #EmbraceEquity.

Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness about discrimination. Take action to drive gender parity.

IWD belongs to everyone, everywhere. Inclusion means all IWD action is valid.

Sector Response

Nadine Pichelot, Senior Vice President, Finance at Anaplan:

‘Female representation in business has seen positive change over the years, but we still have a long way to go. Both the financial services and technology sectors are still heavily male-dominated, and we only saw a nominal 5% increase of female C-suite executives in corporate business environments between 2016 and 2021.

‘As a first step, action needs to be taken to attract women to these sectors. Equality starts with representation, so to challenge current norms, we must showcase the impressive role women are playing in the business world, especially at the top of an organisation. For instance, female business leaders can visit schools to talk about their careers and their experiences – from what they studied to how they’ve navigated adversity. If young women see examples of female business leaders, they will feel more confident in their own ability to reach those types of leadership positions.

‘As well as encouraging young women to pursue leadership opportunities when they grow up, we also must support women in the workplace today, to instil confidence in their abilities and skills and help open the door to new opportunities. Women are commonly seen struggling with imposter syndrome in the workplace, partly due to the lack of representation, and partly because of the enduring feeling of inferiority. Having an internal mentoring programme can be extremely helpful in this respect.

‘I’m honoured to be leading such a scheme at Anaplan, as a way to connect with and empower women looking to develop their skills and knowledge within the organisation. This is the kind of mutual support and allyship women need to fight enduring stigma and achieve equality. I am confident that the best way to succeed is by lifting others up. This is the key to collaboration and unlocking a more equal, respectful, empathetic world.’

Lorna Crowley, Chief Marketing Officer at Winningtemp said:

“This year’s International Women’s Day campaign, #EmbraceEquity, is all about actively embracing equity and challenging gender stereotypes and discrimination. From remediating gender pay gaps to tackling imposter syndrome, supporting women in the workplace involves giving us a voice to share our ideas on how we can promote a culture of feedback which leads to a safe space to express concerns and ambitions.

With the help of AI-enabled HR tech tools, HR leaders and line mangers can use people data to better understand and acknowledge any barriers that women face in the workplace. It also helps with ensuring that all the people management practices are consistently fair and inclusive. Any form of discrimination or harassment should not be tolerated, as it will not just impact the organisation legally but also will have detrimental impact on employee morale and retention. Companies that fail to treat complaints around harassment or bullying are more likely to lose out on valuable talent in the long run. To tackle this, Winningtemp developed a whistleblowing functionality to ensure that everyone can anonymously speak their minds about sensitive matters, and which provides a way for all employees to report wrongdoing.

Even whilst implementing various DE&I initiatives in the workplace, HR should focus on meaningfully measuring the outcomes of these programmes and not just the outputs. This means going beyond the hiring stage of recruiting people from diverse backgrounds to creating a safe and comfortable workplace for all employees, including women, to further grow and advance in their career, no matter their background. This in the long run also improves employee retention rates, as workers are more likely to feel appreciated and valued within the organisation.”

Camellia Chan, CEO and Founder at X-PHY, a Flexxon brand

“International Women’s Day shines a crucial spotlight on the inspiring work women are doing across the world. Equally important is its role in highlighting existing challenges, focusing much-needed attention on the steps needed to achieve gender equality.

In traditionally male-dominated STEM sectors such as cybersecurity, significant progress has been made in recent years. But it doesn’t stop there. To continue this upward trend, legislators and businesses must take positive measures to widen accessibility and participation, such as through training, education, and support systems.

Embracing D&I initiatives and investing in education and training can provide women with the tools they need to empower themselves, meeting the tech talent gap head on. Indeed, it’s important that business leaders make the best decisions to recruit and then retain diverse talent. That’s why my co-founder May and I created our internal ‘Flexxon Innovation Lab’ – to encourage open innovation, cooperation, and collaboration among employees as well as to upskill and inspire innovation in the workforce.

Businesses play a critical role in maximising diversity across all levels in the technology sector. It’s their responsibility to allocate resources towards this issue. By championing diversity, I’m optimistic about the positive changes we can achieve in the future.”

Jen Catto, CMO at Travelport

“The conversation around women in tech has definitely progressed during my career but, undoubtedly, there is always more to do. It’s important for women – and men – to champion women who are interested in technology, or are already working in the field. International Women’s Day provides a point of reflection, while shining a spotlight on the challenges faced. I’ve been fortunate to have fantastic mentors, both male and female, who’ve supported me throughout my career, and I am focused on doing the same for emerging talent.

This year’s theme is equity, and I believe we need greater encouragement for girls in STEM at the early school stage. Doing so might encourage girls to pursue careers in technology later in life. Let’s de-stigmatise women in STEM and teach all children that technology is for everyone.



The sooner we turn the tide on getting more women interested in tech professions, the sooner we will have more diverse representation at the C-suite and board level.”

Krista Griggs, Head of Financial Services & Insurance at Fujitsu

“It’s vital workplaces across the world embrace and elevate equality in the workplace. But it’s even more important for businesses to take tangible action and implement real, lasting change that has a positive impact on women within the workplace.

“We can only achieve a truly equitable society when women have the same opportunities as men; this means creating an environment where women can thrive and achieve their full potential.

“Days like International Women’s Day act as a reminder to work towards a truly level playing field. And at Fujitsu, we are committed to creating an inclusive and diverse culture, where everyone can succeed, regardless of gender, race, or background every day of the year.”

