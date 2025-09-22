Investing in Educators: Why Staff Development is Key to Student Success

Across both further and higher education sectors, various strategies are designed to raise attainment, boost employability and close attainment gaps. Yet the major driver to achieve success in the classroom, and ensure student success, is the quality of teaching and the confidence of educators in the classroom.

Staff development, however, is too often treated as a discretionary expense rather than a strategic investment. In this era where there are tight budgets and increasing pressures, CPD can be the first line to be cut. This can result in under-equipped educators to deal with the upcoming challenges, from digital learning to supporting neurodiverse learners.

Professional growth fuels learner achievement

Research has shown that learners are more likely to achieve more when their educators are well-supported, well-trained and motivated. Staff who are improving their skills through regular CPD are more confident in their practice, more innovative in their pedagogy and more resilient when it comes to the challenges that may face in their roles.

In my own personal leadership experience, I have seen how targeted CPD, can help especially in areas such as inclusive practice, digital assessment and curriculum design can make a big difference in directly improving outcomes. This can result in teachers being more confident when it comes to delivering lessons with greater clarity and creativity, which can then develop a culture of collaboration and shared learning that students will benefit from.

Beyond compliance: building a culture of learning

Professional development should not be just for ticking boxes for compliance or meeting minimum requirements. Instead, it must be seen as part of an academic institution DNA where staff are encouraged to innovate, reflect on their practice as this will allow them to continue to grow as educators.

When educators experience the same encouragement to grow similar to their students, the effect is transformative, and it can have a positive impact on the academic institution. It creates a positive atmosphere, fosters a sense of belonging, raises morale and ensures that innovation is not a one-off initiative but it becomes a habit within the institution.

Preparing educators for the future

The skills demand of the economy is shifting rapidly. With the emergence of AI, automation and digitalisation are reforming the workplace. In order to ensure students are prepared for the future, educators must be equipped with the adequate skills, new pedagogical tools, and an agile mindset. Staff development, therefore, does not just entail improving teaching today, but it must ensure our institutions are constantly developing to continue to meet the needs of the students.

This requires investment not just in technical training but also in leadership, inclusion and wellbeing. A workforce must feel valued and supported so they are able to support the learners from all backgrounds, especially those with additional needs.

The case for investment

Ultimately, when an academic institution invests in staff development it is not a cost but it is a return. Institutions that put CPD at the forefront will see improved student achievement, stronger retention and enhanced reputations. Employers will benefit from more capable and skilled graduates. This will result in society benefiting from citizens who are more capable, adaptable and confident in the workplace and beyond.

If we want our students to be ambitious, innovative and resilient, we must create these specific qualities in our educators so they can be seen as role models for the students. That begins with seeing staff development not as optional, but as compulsory.

By Imran Mir SFHEA, FSET, CMgr MCMI, FRSA