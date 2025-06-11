Dame Christine Gilbert announced as Chair of Ofsted

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has today (11 June 2025) announced the appointment of Dame Christine Gilbert as the next Chair of Ofsted.

As a former Chief Inspector and the author of the Independent Learning Review for Ofsted, Dame Christine brings with her a wealth of knowledge of the organisation and the areas which it inspects and regulates.

She also serves as the Chair and trustee of the Education Endowment Foundation, independent chair and director of Camden Learning, and joint chair of Association of Area-based Education Partnerships (AEPA).

She will replace Sir Hamid Patel, who is currently interim Chair, and will take up her new role at Ofsted from 1 September 2025.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

Effective school accountability, with a strong inspectorate, is central to our plans to raise standards and deliver excellence everywhere for every child, and Dame Christine Gilbert will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills as Ofsted’s new chair.

Dame Christine will play a full part in ensuring the successful delivery of Ofsted reforms by bringing the strong challenge and support that all organisations need.

I am very grateful to the outgoing interim Chair, Sir Hamid Patel, for leading the Ofsted Board and for continuing in the position until Dame Christine takes up her post in September.

Dame Christine Gilbert said:

It’s a privilege to accept this appointment as Chair of Ofsted. I’m very much looking forward to supporting Sir Martyn and Ofsted in their determination to raise standards, increase opportunities and improve lives.

Sector Reaction

Matt Wrack, Acting General Secretary of NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union said:

“Rightly, teachers and leaders have expressed deep concern about proposals for reform of the inspection and accountability regime. They have been clear that rather than addressing the profound problems that this regime creates for school staff, planned changes to the inspection framework will exacerbate the pressures they face.

“We welcome Christine Gilbert to her new position as Chair of Ofsted. As a former Chief Inspector, she brings considerable expertise to the organisation. We expect that she will play an active role holding the inspectorate to account and making sure that the voices of all stakeholders are listened to.

“In particular, we hope that Christine will recognise and act on the call that the NASUWT has made for planned reforms to inspection to be paused for long enough to allow for the development of a better and fairer approach to holding schools to account.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“NAHT welcome the appointment of Dame Christine Gilbert as Ofsted chair. Dame Christine’s independent learning review published last year raised a series of serious concerns about the governance, performance and transparency of Ofsted and we are pleased that she will now have the opportunity to address those personally. Dame Christine has a wealth of experience in the field of inspection and has shown a willingness to provide clear and constructive challenge to Ofsted. It is critical that the Ofsted board under Christine is now allowed to exercise the crucial leadership role required of it and provide the strategic oversight and direction that has been so clearly lacking.”