National Education Awards Celebrate Inspiring Learners and Educators   

Winners of this year’s Aspiration Awards have today (25 June) been announced. Created by the education charity and leader in vocational and technical learning NCFE, the awards, now in their eighth year, honour learners, educators and organisations across the UK.

Successful individuals include a young learner who overcame a serious car accident that resulted in a brain injury, an apprentice who worked in a supermarket for a decade before changing careers to help others, and a future healthcare superstar who has already clocked up more than 100 placement hours and counting.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said:

“NCFE’s Aspiration Awards continue to showcase the many forms that success can take – often deeply personal and unique to each individual.

“This year’s winners have overcome significant life challenges, demonstrated courage in changing career paths, and devoted themselves to supporting others. Their inspiring journeys have been made possible through their own personal resilience, the support of those around them, as well as the opportunities provided by the further education sector.

“These awards serve as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of education and the dedication of those striving to better their own lives and the lives of others. Congratulations to all our winners, those highly commended, and to everyone in FE making a difference each day.”

Included in this year’s Aspiration Awards is a special accolade to mark the 80th anniversary of CACHE qualifications. The award forms part of NCFE’s Why Should I Care? campaign, celebrating those working in education, early years, and social care and showcasing their importance to everyday life.

The winner of this unique award is Sara Louise Gilpin from Southern Regional College in Northern Ireland, whose commitment to healthcare, both in terms of her clinical career and her teaching roles, continues to make a difference and shape the future of the profession.

One of Sara’s many highlights is leading the development of a new healthcare practice course in partnership with the Open University, a first for Northern Ireland. This innovative programme allows students to complete the equivalent of the first year of a nursing degree, opening doors for those who may not have previously considered a healthcare career.

Also picking up an award this year is The Public Services Department at Leeds City College, thanks to its outstanding work in uniformed public services, as well as its leading role in navigating the uncertainty surrounding education reform. Its learners regularly outperform national averages by 5-10% and it is committed to sharing best practice across the FE sector.

The full list of categories, winners and highly commended include:

Against All Odds

Winner: Anya Clair, City of Wolverhampton College

Highly commended: Theresa Jackson, Nescot College

Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Carly Tait, Learning Curve Group

CACHE Outstanding Achievement Award

Winner: Sara Louise Gilpin, Southern Regional College

Highly commended: Emma Clegg, Darlington College

Highly commended: Luca Filmer, Access Skills Ltd

Centre of the Year

Winner: The Public Services Department at Leeds City College

Educator of the Year

Winner: Caroline Kerr, Southern Regional College

Learner of the Year

Winner: Isabelle Fazackerley, Shipley College

Highly commended – Adult Learner of the Year: Monuwara Bibi, Oldham Lifelong Learning Service

Highly commended – T Level Student of the Year: Scarlett Leek, East Norfolk Sixth Form College

Support Staff of the Year

Winner: Andrew Firth, Leeds City College

Winner of the Against All Odds award, Anya Clair is a student whose journey embodies the very essence of perseverance. Having originally joined the City of Wolverhampton College in 2022 to study the NCFE CACHE Level 2 Certificate in Health and Social Care, her path was tragically interrupted by a severe car accident resulting in a brain injury.

Despite a grim prognosis, including the prediction that she might never walk again, and facing significant cognitive impairment and blindness in one eye, Anya returned to college a year later with an unwavering determination to complete her qualification.

This remarkable feat was achieved despite severe short-term memory loss, which made lessons, particularly maths, incredibly challenging. Anya’s commitment to education remained and she bravely faced the challenge, driven by a desire to complete the course that had been interrupted by her accident.

Now in 2025, Anya is continuing her education and has been inspired by those who looked after her following her accident, especially the nurses in intensive care. She is keen to support others who have faced similar experiences, demonstrating her empathy and desire to give back.

Anya said:

“Car accidents are a big thing [but] you can’t let it stop you. You can’t give up. I really want to do nursing. I look at intensive care, like when I was there. I just looked at the place and I was like; they are amazing I would love to do this job.”