New Research Launched to Understand Misogyny Faced by Female Apprentices in Yorkshire

Insightful regional study will examine the experiences of female apprentices and identify ways to improve safety, wellbeing and support across training and workplace settings.

A new study is being launched across Yorkshire to investigate how misogyny is affecting female apprentices, who are often an overlooked group who may face unique risks in workplaces, during travel, and in online learning environments.

While misogyny in schools has received growing national attention, with Ofsted reporting widespread sexual harassment among pupils, far less is known about how these behaviours affect young women undertaking apprenticeships. Early evidence from teachers, youth workers and training providers suggests misogynistic attitudes have become more visible in recent years, influenced in part by online content and social media.

The research will explore how misogyny presents in workplace and training settings, the impact on young women’s wellbeing, confidence and career progression, and how apprenticeship providers currently respond. Female apprentices aged 16–25 will take part through surveys and focus groups, providing a safe space to share their experiences and help shape recommendations.

The findings will support regional efforts to tackle violence against women and girls and complement the work of the West Yorkshire and York & North Yorkshire Mayors’ Women’s Safety Units. The study aims to identify gaps in support and develop practical recommendations for employers, training providers and policymakers.

Alex Miles, Managing Director of Yorkshire Learning Providers, said:

“This research has been identified as an important addition to the work taking place to address & stamp out misogyny in education. As all of the current research at national, regional & local level has focussed on secondary education or college only students, we must not forget about those apprentices who are also an important part of the education ecosystem. This research will help us better understand the experiences of female apprentices and ensure their voices are heard. The findings will support action across the sector to create safer and more inclusive learning and working environments”

Lee Reddington, Partnership Director at Occupational Awards Limited, said:

“Understanding the experiences of female apprentices is essential if we are to provide effective support and protection. We are pleased to support this important research and look forward to helping translate the findings into practical improvements for learners, employers and providers.”

The project will run from June to October 2026, with findings and recommendations due to be published in early autumn. The final report will provide valuable insight into an area that has received limited research attention and will help inform future approaches to improving safety and inclusion for female apprentices across Yorkshire.

If you would like further information about this research, please email: [email protected].