New Think-Piece on How to Improve English and Maths GCSE Resits

A new government consultation has put a long-running debate in the education sector into the spotlight, is it time to restructure English and maths GCSE resits for 16-19 year-olds.

Much more than a certificate, holding strong GCSE English and maths opens doors for vocational and academic training progression, better job prospects and higher earnings and life satisfaction. On the other hand, repeated resits in a sector stretched for resources can be demoralising for young people and teachers. Being a fundamental driver in young people’s futures, viewing changes to GCSE resits through the social mobility lens is crucial.

Particularly since the attainment gap between different socio-economic backgrounds at GCSE level is stark and stagnant. In 2024/25, just 44% of pupils eligible for free school meals achieved a grade 4 in both English and maths at age 16, compared with 72% of their more affluent peers.

In a new think-piece, ‘Stepping stone or stumbling block’, former DfE resit lead and FE English resit teacher, Andrew Otty, examines resits through his first hand experience teaching students. Otty brings scrutiny and asks questions about what the new stepped qualification proposed by the Curriculum and Assessment Review would look like and how it might affect the current disadvantage gap.

Rather than structural reform, Otty argues the priority should be optimisation of what is already working, he calls for ring-fenced and sufficient funding tied to guaranteed minimum teaching hours, better-targeted investment in FE colleges and maintaining resits.

In a foreword to the think-piece Alun Francis OBE, Chair of the Social Mobility Commission, said:

“Ensuring that all young people have their options open as they enter adult life is a serious social mobility challenge.

“…There is a clear case for breaking the cycle of short-term cramming combined with endless resits. But it is a moot point whether a new qualification will really make a substantial difference.

“…There are bigger issues which need confronting if we want to get to the bottom of poor literacy and numeracy…if we are serious about ensuring that young people enter adult life with options on the table, then we need a more ambitious plan for English and maths.”

Read the full piece considering why resits need a rethink.

Compare the latest Social Mobility Commission data on educational outcomes and social mobility on our data explorer tool here.

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of the Learning and Work Institute said:

“English and maths are fundamental skills for life, work and careers. The big increase in the number of young people gaining the qualifications they need over the last decade since a requirement to study these subjects was introduced in England for young people aged 16-19 who don’t have GCSE or equivalent qualifications is testament to the hard work of teachers, schools, colleges and young people.

“Yet too many still don’t gain the skills or qualifications they need with big inequalities in who does. We need to work to tackle this through investment, support, innovation and best practice. We shouldn’t compromise our ambitions for every young person to realise their potential.”

Dr Susan Pember CBE, Policy Lead at Holex, said:

“This is a thoughtful and compelling piece of analysis that rightly highlights where the current system is delivering real progress for disadvantaged learners. It makes a strong, evidence-based case for building on what is already working, rather than pursuing disruptive structural change. In particular, the concerns raised about proposals to divert lower attainers onto level 1 pathways are significant. They are risking the creation of a structural barrier that impedes progression by forcing students to repeat a level they have already achieved, rather than supporting continued movement towards level 2.

“The asks set out here are both practical and urgent, especially around targeted funding, strengthened accountability, and investment in teaching quality. Policymakers should act on these proposals to protect and accelerate progress for those who stand to benefit most.”

Rt Hon Robert Halfon, Executive Director at Make UK, said:

“The Social Mobility Commission’s report rightly recognises the importance of literacy and numeracy skills to employability. They are foundational to high-quality work and training opportunities in sectors like manufacturing which offer secure, well-paid jobs – not least in some of the most disadvantaged communities in the country.

“As the Government undertakes its far-reaching qualification reform, it is essential that we do not lose the high level of rigour and quality that is needed in functional skills provision. Manufacturers see these skills as critical for the productivity and resilience of their workforce. The report is right to emphasise that the Government should not reverse the progress that has been made in improving attainment, but focus instead on how to consolidate and build on what works through better targeting of funding.”