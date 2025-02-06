OfS Proposes New Registration Requirements for HE Providers

Open for consultation until 23 April 2025, the new initial conditions and registration requirements would be used to assess providers registering with the Office for Students (OfS).

Higher education providers wishing to join the regulated higher education sector, and receive student loan funding and other benefits, are required to satisfy a set of conditions of registration to join the OfS Register.

The OfS is consulting on two new initial conditions of registration to replace four that were put in place when the OfS was created in 2018, as well as changes to the registration process. These proposals are designed to create a smoother and more efficient registration process for providers that are well-prepared to deliver high quality higher education. They will also enable the OfS to more easily identify and refuse registrations from providers that are not yet ready to enter the regulated sector.

Commenting, Philippa Pickford, Director of Regulation at the OfS, said:

“Students told us they want to receive a high quality education that reflects their financial investment and the experience they were promised, and that they want to be treated fairly. And we want well-governed, innovative institutions that are currently unregistered, or new to higher education, to be able to enter the sector smoothly – because these providers enrich our diverse sector and offer more choice for students.

“When the OfS was first created, most universities and colleges seeking registration were established institutions with a long track record of delivering higher education. Today, more applications come from organisations new to regulation, or the sector.

“Our experience is that our current conditions of registration are not always well-suited to their circumstances – currently, around 40 per cent of applications do not comply with our registration guidance when they are submitted.

“Today’s proposals will allow us to quickly but fairly refuse low quality applications, focusing the OfS’s resources on applications from well-prepared providers that will bring benefits to students and to the sector. They will also enable us to ensure public funding is used appropriately as new types of higher education providers continue to seek registration.

“We are now seeking views from students and the sector, and we are particularly interested in hearing from new or unregistered providers, as they would be most directly affected by the changes.”

The first condition (C5) would strengthen the OfS’s ability to protect the consumer rights of students and ensure they are treated fairly. It would result in institutions providing students with clear, easy to access information about what will happen if changes are made to their course, as well as fair processes for refunds and compensation and complaints.

The second condition (E7) would ensure new entrants have effective governance arrangements in place to provide a high quality academic experience, safeguard financial sustainability, and deliver value for money for taxpayers. This would include tests relating to an institution’s governing documents, business plan, and arrangements for preventing fraud. It would also ensure senior leaders are ‘fit and proper’ and have the knowledge and expertise needed for their institution to succeed.

The OfS is also consulting on practical changes to its registration process, to ensure requirements for providers are clear and create incentives for them to submit complete, high quality applications that can be considered more efficiently. This would help the OfS to move more quickly to progress registration applications that are well-prepared and complete.

To support new providers, the OfS will offer meetings to explain its requirements and ensure providers understand what they need to do to make a high quality application.

The OfS will be running a series of consultation webinars for students, staff at universities and colleges and sector bodies to hear more about the proposals, ask questions, and give feedback.