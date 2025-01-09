As colleges and training organisations open their doors for 2025, the further education and skills sector faces both familiar challenges and fresh opportunities.

Drawing on my experience as the Teacher Coach and as a Consultant of Education; supporting educators, colleges and training organisations in reframing the way we think about teaching and learning, this moment feels pivotal.

Education is more than preparing learners for qualifications; it’s about empowering individuals to thrive in an ever-changing world. From championing inclusivity for neurodiverse learners to driving skills-based, real-world training, the sector has the potential to lead transformative change.

In this article, I’ll explore the trends shaping 2025, from the rise of AI and hybrid learning models to the growing need for teacher training and retention. Together, let’s reimagine what’s possible for education; one learner, one teacher, and one classroom at a time.

In no particular order, here are some of my predictions and trends that could shape 2025 in education:

1. Enhanced Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Learning

Adaptive Learning: AI-powered platforms will continue to provide personalised learning paths for learners based on their progress, strengths, and challenges; AI Tutors and Assistants: Tools like ChatGPT could serve as virtual tutors and coach’s helping with everything from essay feedback to curriculum planning; Assessment Automation: AI may streamline assessments and provide real-time feedback to both learners and teachers.

2. Increased Focus on Skills-Based Education

Micro-learning and Short Courses: Colleges may place greater emphasis on modular learning, enabling learners to gain specific skills rapidly; Workplace Integration: Programs that align closely with industry needs, like our very own Level 5 Diploma in Teaching (FE & Skills), will see growth.

3. Inclusion and Diversity in the Classroom

Neurodiversity Awareness: Resulting in the implementation of broader initiatives to embrace inclusive teaching practices; Cultural Inclusion: With growing global interconnectedness, educators will emphasise cultural competency in classrooms.

4. Hybrid and Flexible Learning Models

Live Virtual Classrooms and hybrid setups will remain central as learners and staff demand more flexibility; Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) could make more headway into classrooms to create immersive learning experiences.

5. Teacher Training and Retention

Recruitment and retention of quality educators will remain a priority, with a focus on professional development through programmes like coaching for education and coaching certifications; Dual Professionalism will gain traction, encouraging teachers to combine vocational expertise with pedagogical content knowledge and skills.

6. Education for Sustainability

Climate change education and sustainability will likely become integral to curricula, with a focus on teaching green skills and sustainable practices.

7. Policy and Funding Shifts

Changes in government policy may lead to new funding models, particularly for vocational and further education sectors.

8. Well-being and Mental Health Support

Colleges will invest in mental health initiatives to support both learners and staff; Practices like mindfulness and well-being sessions could be integrated into timetables.

9. Reframing Education Leadership

As mentioned in my recent FE News article, reframing “impossible” challenges will likely inspire education leaders to rethink traditional structures and policies to foster innovation.

10. Global Collaboration

International partnerships and shared learning platforms will grow, as educators exchange ideas and resources across borders, supported by technologies like virtual classrooms.

Outcome Goals for 2025:

I hope we are all perfectly positioned to:

Lead the charge in supporting inclusive and adaptive teaching methods.

Promote skills-based learning through courses and consultancy.

Influence policy and pedagogy through our writing, training, and speaking engagements.

How does this align with your predictions for 2025?

By Gavin Lumsden, The Teacher Coach