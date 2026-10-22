Ready to vote at 16? MPs to Examine how Schools Teach Politics, Impartiality and Misinformation

The Education Committee will explore the current state of citizenship education as the government seeks to allow 16- and-17-year-olds in England to vote for the first time.

In a new inquiry launched today, MPs will explore how schools can inform students about polarising political issues, while remaining impartial and avoiding bias, and tackling misinformation and disinformation.

The inquiry will explore how the education system should adapt to prepare young people to be active and informed citizens and voters.

The Committee will consider the role of citizenship and personal, social, health and economic (PHSE) teaching in informing young people, as well as other subjects, and through extra-curricular activities and in other youth settings.

The government plans to lower the voting age to 16 through the Representation of the People Bill, currently going through Committee Stage in the House of Lords. Young people aged 16 and 17 can already vote in elections for the Senedd and Scottish Parliament in Wales and Scotland respectively.

Studying citizenship is currently mandatory from Year 7 to Year 11 but not from Year 1 to Year 6. However, the government has agreed to mandate citizenship lessons in these lower years, and has committed to consulting on ideas for the curriculum.

The inquiry will also seek to learn lessons from territories that have already lowered the voting age to 16, including those in the UK such as Scotland and Wales, as well as other countries such as Malta and Austria.

Chair of the Education Committee, Helen Hayes MP, said:

“As the government prepares to extend the vote in England to 16- and 17-year-olds, it’s critical to consider whether citizenship education is likely to prepare them appropriately for such an important role in our democracy.

“Our new inquiry is not about steering young people in a particular direction or telling them what to think, but to consider what we need to do to make every young person an active, engaged and discerning member of our democracy.

“How does the education system need to adapt to prepare a new generation of voters? What is the role of subjects beyond citizenship and PHSE, as well as extra-curricular activities? And what do teachers need both to tackle misinformation and help their students engage with difficult and polarising topics?

“These are all critically important questions which our inquiry will seek to answer with evidence-based recommendations for the Government.”