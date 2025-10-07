Latest News

From education to employment

Record Number Of Young People Sign-up For The New £1 Bus Fare Scheme In Wales

Welsh Government October 7, 2025
0 Comments
£1 bus Fare in Wales

A record number of young people are taking full advantage of the new £1 bus fare scheme by signing up for a free mytravelpass.

Record number of young people sign-up for cheaper bus fares

The Welsh Government initiative, which is currently open for 16-21-year-olds, has seen a record number of young people apply for a MyTravel pass with Transport for Wales receiving more than 26,000 new applications, a 38% increase since the launch of the scheme in July.

£15 Million Secured To Support £1 Bus Fares For All 5 – 21 Year Olds

From next month (3 November) the pilot is being extended further to offer the same reduced fares to all 5–15-year-olds. But unlike 16–21-year-olds, this age group won’t need to present a mytravelpass to the driver as proof of age.

The scheme offers unlimited affordable bus travel for young people to help them access education, training, employment, and leisure. It also helps to support the Welsh Government’s efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce carbon emissions and tackle poverty.

Single fares cost just £1 with £3 day tickets available too, allowing young people to access unlimited travel with any participating bus services.

Speaking at Rhyl bus station, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“I am delighted that the scheme is already proving to be popular with young people across Wales.

“Cutting the cost of travel for young people is vitally important in our ambition to provide better transport for all and encourage more people to choose public transport.

“We know the scheme is making a real difference for 16–21-year-olds and with the pilot being extended to 5–15-year-olds next month even more young people will get the chance to benefit from cheaper fares.”

The scheme will run for 12 months across two financial years from September 2025 until August 2026.

The Welsh Government has provided a total of £22m over two financial years (2025-26 and 2026-27) to support £1 bus fares for all 5–21-year-olds, which includes £15m secured through the Budget agreement with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds.

Published in: Education News | FE News, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Student view, Featured voices
Topics:
Welsh Government

