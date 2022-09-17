Week of Mourning and thinking about Legacy. FE Soundbite edition 662

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 662.

Monday is the funeral of the Queen and this week has been a week of national mourning. So I am writing a different Soundbite to normal. I am feeling reflective.

We have had some fantastic articles this week and more to come next week… but a lot of people have spent this week in mourning, or reflecting, or remembering. It does feel like the end of an era is happening around us. It is important to reflect upon that.

Legacy

There is no question that the Queen was dedicated to service. She was working at 96 years old! She was also a person and commanded respect on the World stage.

This then made me think a bit about legacy. The legacy of the FE and Skills sector. What do we pass on to future generations?… and the legacy of FE News – are we achieving our aims and vision of bringing the sector together to provide solutions for a better tomorrow, to democratise media and encourage positive social change… and me personally, what is my legacy? It is interesting.

How are you feeling or using this time of national mourning?

Whatever your political views or views of the Monarchy may be, it is evident we are going through a time of massive change. The Queen, was an amazing woman, who dedicated her life to service (she was working at 96 years old) and serving communities. The Queen stood for something, she was iconic, but she was also a person, a mother, a grandmother and also a real lady. What can FE, as a sector learn from this and this very special lady? What can our legacy be?

I hope you, your family and your colleagues are well. See you next week for our usual format of FE Soundbite. I hope you enjoy the articles below.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week! Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

Published in