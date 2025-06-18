Teen Enthusiasm for NHS Hits Record High: So Why Are There 100k Vacancies and a £2bn Agency Bill?

A new report published today reveals a paradox at the heart of the NHS workforce crisis: healthcare has surged into the top two career choices among teenagers in England, yet it is not translating into jobs, as the NHS continues to face a £2 billion annual agency staffing bill to fill empty roles.

Data, drawn from over 230,000 students by The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC), the national body for careers education, shows that young people are more eager than ever to pursue careers in the NHS, ranking in the top two sectors, ahead of finance, law and sports.

However, despite this enthusiasm, the service is under acute pressure due to staffing shortages, with over 100,000 NHS vacancies and growing concerns that the shortfall could rise to 360,000 by 2036.

The report, ‘Examining the Skills Gap,’ authored by 13 NHS employers who oversee a workforce of over 200,000 people, states that thousands of aspiring NHS workers, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, are falling through the cracks.

It finds that while many young people dream of working in the NHS, most are only aware of a narrow band of roles, typically doctors and nurses. The report points to a critical lack of awareness of over 350 NHS career pathways, from pharmacy technicians and mental health professionals to community-based care roles.

The report calls on all NHS employers to work in partnership with local government and careers systems, in line with the government’s upcoming 10-year Health Plan and the upcoming workforce plan review.

A vital spur to the Government’s Plan for Change and its mission for an NHS fit for the future, the report also urges ministers, NHS employers, and regional leaders to act now by:

Delivering meaningful, high-quality work experience in both clinical and non-clinical roles

Connecting with local schools to embed careers awareness about health and social care within the curriculum

Equipping teachers and careers leaders with better knowledge of NHS pathways

Some areas are already leading the way in transforming careers support and work experience. In the West Midlands and Liverpool, schools are piloting a modern, flexible model as part of the Government’s new guarantee. In South Yorkshire, health sector employers are offering work experience for teachers to help inspire students.

Shajeda Ahmed Chair of the Health Sector Advisory Group and Chief People Officer at the Black Country Integrated Care Board said

“the NHS is the fourth largest employer in the world and holds a unique place in the hearts of the public,” said Shajeda. “But it’s facing real workforce pressures. National strategy is important, but real progress depends on what we do in our communities.”

“We have a chance to connect with the next generation to show them that careers in the NHS are not only possible, but vital. By supporting their development now, we can build a skilled and inspired workforce ready to deliver on the NHS’s ambitions and the 10 Year Health Plan.”

“This is a wake-up call,” said John Yarham, Interim CEO of The Careers & Enterprise Company, “The interest from young people is widespread and growing, but it risks going to waste. We need to come together to create a system that works for students and the NHS, closing the loop between aspiration and opportunity. If we connect the dots between what young people want and what the NHS needs, we won’t just save money, we’ll save lives.

Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive, The King’s Trust, said:

“Inspiring and supporting young people early into Health roles is vital to secure the sector’s future workforce, where demand for its services is increasing.

“This report chimes with our experience at The King’s Trust. Since 2019, we have supported over 19,000 young people to engage in our Health and Social Care employability programmes, with over 6,000 young people in sustained jobs.

“We know that guidance and work experience to steer young people through the range of career opportunities, combined with dedicated support securing interviews and job offers, transform young people’s confidence and ability to pursue a career in the health and social care sector.

“We are committed to taking forward the report’s recommendations and working with ICBs and NHS Trusts long into the future.”