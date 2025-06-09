The Silent Dropout Risk Universities Can’t Ignore

University should be one of the most exciting, memorable, and rewarding times in a person’s life. But for too many students today, that promise doesn’t match the reality. Rising fees, mounting pressure, patchy support and disconnected systems have left many feeling short-changed, and that’s before you factor in the cost of living crisis, industrial action or back-to-back online lectures.

And as AI reshapes how we access information, how we learn, and how we expect to be supported, higher education is under serious pressure to adapt.

Students don’t just want fast support. They expect it. And if universities can’t keep up, they’ll lose more than rankings, and they’ll lose trust.

The New Reality: Students Expect More, and Faster

Today’s students grew up with Amazon, Netflix, and ChatGPT. They’ve never known a world without instant access and real-time service. So when a simple query about funding or a wellbeing referral takes days to resolve, frustration builds fast.

A recent YouGov poll found that half of current undergraduates and graduates are concerned about their health, welfare and wellbeing. And while 91% of undergrads expect credible qualifications, only around 60% feel they’ll get good value for money. That mismatch is where frustration starts.

Support can’t be slow, fragmented, or buried in bureaucracy. When it is, satisfaction dips. And so do retention rates.

Why Traditional Support Models are Falling Short

Students are managing more than just lectures. Deadlines, part-time work, debt, housing stress, it’s a lot. But too many student support services still rely on outdated systems that weren’t built for this level of demand.

In focus groups and feedback forums, students often say the same thing: they don’t feel heard. One shared: “I think universities could offer more support to struggling students with one-to-one support and pro-actively reaching out with support.”

Another added: “I was promised x amount of hours in person and I wasn’t able to due to strikes/Covid. Online lectures/seminars were not fruitful at all.”

It’s not about staff not caring, far from it. Teams need the tools to connect the dots. Because when systems don’t talk to each other, students fall through the cracks.

How AI is Changing the Support System

AI is giving people the tools, time, and context to offer better help.

The most forward-thinking universities are now using AI behind the scenes to:

Flag wellbeing risks early by analysing behaviour patterns and attendance

Provide always-on assistance for routine questions and admin

Connect data across systems, so no one falls through the cracks

The key is to integrate tech in an actionable way. You don’t want to “add AI” for the sake of it, it’s more about rethinking student support around the way young people live, learn, and seek help.

If students can track a £10 delivery in real time, they expect the same level of visibility when it comes to things like accommodation applications, wellbeing referrals, or academic advice. AI can absolutely raise the bar, but only when the systems beneath it are joined up and ready to support that shift.

Universities Leading the Way

Some universities are already pushing forward.

The University of Hertfordshire is actively integrating artificial intelligence tools to improve the academic experience. Their approach includes educating students on the appropriate use of AI in their studies, ensuring they are prepared for the evolving digital landscape.

University of Glasgow: Proactive Wellbeing Programmes

The University of Glasgow offers the “Wellbeing Matters Programme,” a series of online sessions designed to help students manage their mental health proactively. These sessions cover topics such as building resilience, managing stress, and overcoming perfectionism.

Northumbria University: Centralised Student Support Portal

Northumbria University has developed “MyPortal,” a comprehensive digital hub that consolidates various student services. Through this portal, students can access information on academic resources, financial services, and wellbeing support. The platform provides 24/7 access to self-help articles and enquiry submission.

When support systems are joined up and accessible, everything works better:

Students get faster, more personal help

Staff spend less time switching tabs and chasing updates

Universities get a clearer picture of what’s working and what’s not

The Risk of Standing Still

Students are clear: they want more than qualifications. They want to feel prepared, supported, and set up for life after graduation.

But if the experience doesn’t match the promise, it’s not just student satisfaction scores that take a hit.

Retention suffers. Word spreads. Future applicants look elsewhere.

As one student put it: “Getting my money’s worth in education… it is a significant financial commitment which will have major implications for the next ten years of my life at least.”

If students feel short-changed, your long-term reputation is on the line.

Time to Rethink Student Support

Forget generic chatbots and isolated quick fixes. This is bigger than that.

Ditch the call-centre mindset, relationships beat ticket queues every time

Link up your systems so students don’t fall between the cracks

Use AI to give time back, offer insights, and keep support moving at the pace students expect

Because one slow reply can feel like silence. And silence drives students away.

The next generation isn’t asking for more, they’re expecting it.

By Eleanor Morden, Head of Marketing, Cirrus Response