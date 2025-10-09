UK Universities’ India Expansion Set to Bring £50m Economic Boost

Prime Minister confirms UK universities will open new campuses in India as part of trade mission to Mumbai

Higher education is one of the UK’s greatest exports, and international education was worth £32 billion in export revenue in 2022

Expansion in India will boost the UK’s soft power while driving millions back into the UK economy – boosting growth and supporting UK jobs as part of the government’s Plan for Change

The UK’s world-leading higher education sector is set to bring in a £50 million boost to the economy as part of a major expansion of British universities in India.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey have been given approval to open new campuses in India, to help meet their booming demand for higher education places.

Currently, there are 40 million students at university in India, but 70 million places are needed by 2035. The UK’s world-renowned higher education sector is capitalising on that demand by giving thousands of Indian students the chance to study for a UK degree without leaving home – while bolstering our economy by millions of pounds.

International education brought over £32 billion of export revenue to the UK in 2022, with nearly £1 billion of that coming from international campuses – showcasing its power as a growth market.

Thanks to the new campuses announced today, the UK is set to become the country with the biggest higher education footprint in India – in a major boost for the UK’s reputation abroad.

The UK’s network of international campuses in India is growing – the University of Southampton opened a campus in Delhi earlier this year. The University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, University of Liverpool, Queen’s University Belfast, and the University of Coventry will open campuses from as early as next year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the milestone in a meeting with UK Vice Chancellors in Mumbai today.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day trade mission to strengthen ties with one of the fastest growing economies in the world and put money back into the pockets of hard-working British people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Our great British universities are admired all over the world for their teaching excellence, high-quality research and commitment to innovation.

“I’m delighted that more Indian students will be able to benefit from a world-class British education in the near future – strengthening the ties between our two countries while pumping millions back into our economy and supporting jobs at home.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“British higher education is world-leading – and this expansion shows its global appeal.

“Opening new campuses in India will give more young people the chance to benefit from a UK education, while delivering real returns for our universities at home.

“As we prepare to set out our International Education Strategy, these new campuses are a marker of our ambition: building long-term partnerships that deliver growth, innovation and opportunity for both countries.”

Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement for the University of Southampton, said:

“The University of Southampton was proud to become the very first international university approved by the University Grants Commission to establish a campus in India thanks to our reputation for excellence in education, research and enterprise.

“Our first students are already benefiting from this flagship initiative and this week’s UK delegation offers further opportunities for our university to further strengthen our links with India.

“Led at the most senior level in the UK government, the visit is a powerful commitment to India-UK relations.

Professor Stephen Jarvis, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey, said:

“Through Surrey’s new International Branch Campus at GIFT City, we’re proud to be part of a new wave of British university partnerships with India, using higher education as a powerful skills and research accelerator for UK and Indian economic and trade relationships. As part of this ambitious new Universities in India Alliance, our nine universities can work together to realise the enormous potential of UK higher education combined with India’s remarkable talent and ambition.”

Professor Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global, said:

“Lancaster has always believed in the power of education to transform lives. As a research-intensive University and a sector leader in Transnational Education, we are boldly and purposefully outward looking in our ethos and approach, committed to building academic bridges across the world to make a positive impact.

“By opening a branch campus in the city of Bengaluru, a vibrant hub of technology, education, and enterprise, Lancaster University aims to partner with Indian businesses, industry and local universities to collaboratively spark growth, generate opportunity, and ensure above all that Lancaster University students across the globe are empowered to succeed and to make a difference to India and the world.”

By enabling Indian students to access UK-quality education at home, the UK enhances its global influence and soft power without adding pressure to domestic migration figures.

British Council research shows that students who experience UK education retain positive views of the UK for decades.

This growing network of UK-India higher education partnerships also lays the groundwork for deeper ties in science, technology, and innovation – nurturing the next generation of global talent and training the CEOs of the future.

Joint campuses, dual degrees, and collaborative research will mean UK and Indian universities can co-develop and commercialise cutting-edge technologies – from AI and semiconductors to biotechnology and quantum computing.

Deeper engagement with India offers a sustainable funding stream for UK higher education institutions, bolstering their financial resilience.

Imperial College London will join forces with Science Gallery Bengaluru

Imperial College London will join forces with Science Gallery Bengaluru – a pioneering hub for innovation and public engagement – to drive growth through discovery and scientific collaboration. The tie-up will initially see dozens of scientists join a groundbreaking fellowship programme in an exchange of talent and knowledge, as well as the development of new research facilities. The partnership will combine Imperial’s innovation and incubation expertise with the Science Gallery Bengaluru’s unique lab and convening space in Karnataka to help deliver solutions to global issues.

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, said:

“This exciting partnership is a launchpad for UK-India innovation and scientific collaboration. Imperial’s innovation and incubation expertise will create a unique lab and convening space with Science Gallery Bengaluru where cutting-edge solutions to global issues will be discovered, designed and delivered.

“Our participation in the Prime Minister’s first India visit signals the role Imperial plays in strengthening UK-India partnerships, following the launch of our Imperial Global India hub earlier this year. By joining forces across continents, we are deepening research and innovation collaboration between the two countries, and building bridges that will empower the next generation of scientists, thinkers, leaders and changemakers.”

Professor Tim Jones, Vice Chancellor of the University of Liverpool said:

“We are proud to be playing our part in the Indian government’s visionary plans to significantly increase enrolment in higher education. Higher education is one of the UK’s greatest export success stories and we are excited to continue to contribute to this through opening the University of Liverpool, Bengaluru next year.

“Here we will be building on our long-standing research and industrial partnerships in the region, with companies such as Hindustan Unilever, through collaboration with AstraZeneca Pharma India, Wipro, Axis Bank, Dream 11 and others. We look forward to educating the entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow, providing talented students with access to an exceptional learning experience and a range of fantastic opportunities to develop their skills and employability.”

Vice-Chancellor of the University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery said:

“The India-UK Vision 2035 opens an exciting new chapter in a relationship defined by shared values, talent, and ambition. Education and research are among the most powerful bridges between our two countries – enabling us to tackle global challenges together and drive inclusive, knowledge-led growth.

“Our partnerships in India are already delivering real impact – from advances in health and food security to breakthroughs in climate resilience and green innovation.

“With the University of York Mumbai campus, we are building on this momentum, placing research and collaboration at the heart of our engagement and supporting India’s ambitions in sustainability, future technologies, and the creative industries.”

Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, Vice-Principal Global Engagement at the University of Aberdeen,

“We were delighted to gain approval from the Indian Government to progress our proposal for a campus in Mumbai. As the fifth oldest university in the English-speaking world with an international presence in higher education, becoming the only Scottish university to be part of the UK Universities in India Alliance represents another step forward in our global ambitions.

“As a country of over 1.4 billion people with half of them under the age of 25, India has long been a priority area for our global engagement strategy focusing on educational partnerships, research collaborations and alumni networks.”

Queen’s President and Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said:

“We are delighted that Queen’s University Belfast is the first Russell Group institution to establish a campus at GIFT City, bringing the tradition of world-class research, academic excellence and industry engagement directly into India’s leading financial and technology hub. This initiative creates a bridge between India and the world, where excellence meets innovation.

“At GIFT City, Queen’s students will learn from academics who are leaders in their fields, ensuring exposure to the latest innovations. They will be equipped to lead, innovate and shape the future, creating a global hub of excellence where India and the UK co-create solutions for the challenges of tomorrow.

“Queen’s campus will offer opportunity and potential for a diverse range of students whilst also delivering social value and economic impact to the region. With a focus on fintech, artificial intelligence, health, sustainability and smart cities, the campus aligns closely with India’s national priorities and Queen’s global strengths.

“We look forward to offering a transformative learning environment that connects global expertise with local relevance.”

Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University and Group CEO, said:

“It is a huge honour to be invited by Sir Keir Starmer to be part of this major delegation to India.

“Higher education links between the UK and India are an important part of the bond between our two great countries, which continues to go from strength to strength.

“India is a key part of Coventry University Group’s strategy to expand our global footprint and the launch of our Hub in New Delhi last year enables us to build stronger relationships and intensify our research, academic and industry links in India.

“We are the first English university to win in-principle approval for a campus in GIFT City, giving us the opportunity to make a real difference for the next generation of learners and workforce in India – leveraging our gold-rated teaching and track record creating career-ready graduates.

“This is just the beginning of our journey in India.”

Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, said:

“The University of Bristol has always had strong and long-standing relationships with India. We also have several prestigious research partnerships with some of the leading universities and research institutes in India, including a recent agreement to develop new working initiatives aligned to areas such as translational research, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay – one of India’s most highly ranked universities.

“Earlier this year we announced our intention to establish a new campus in Mumbai which marks a pivotal transformation in our 150-year history and a powerful, globally inclusive future we’re proud to build in partnership with colleagues in India. When our Mumbai Enterprise Campus welcomes its first students in summer 2026, we will be the highest ranked university in the UK delivering both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to students in India. We will offer a wide range of subjects drawing on our reputation as a leader in artificial intelligence, data science, and areas like computational biomolecular and bio-systems design – accelerated by Isambard-AI, the UK’s most powerful supercomputer.

“Mirroring the University’s new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus in Bristol, which opens in a year’s time, the Mumbai Enterprise Campus will bring together industry, academics, students and local community partners within a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem to deliver impact on a truly global scale.”

Dr Michael Spence, UCL Provost said:

“India is a vital part of UCL’s global community – past, present and future. Today, we’re working with Indian partners to pioneer MedTech research, and the UK-India Free Trade Agreement has real potential to facilitate the development and deployment of cutting-edge medical technologies being developed by UCL researchers with Indian counterparts that will transform lives. By deepening UK–India ties, we’re driving inclusive growth, advancing innovation, and tackling shared global challenges. Together, we’re building a future defined by openness, excellence and impact.”