Why AI Demands a new Approach to Assessment

The latest OECD findings that students who use AI chatbots for schoolwork tend to achieve lower test scores highlight a growing challenge for educators.

Students are increasingly using AI tools as part of their schoolwork. Rather than providing a simple argument for or against AI in education, the findings point to a bigger challenge: ensuring students understand when AI can support learning and when it risks replacing the skills that underpin both academic success and future employability.

At times, AI can be appropriate for learning, researching or pressure-testing an argument. Other times, it is inappropriate, such as during high-stakes exams or an assessment where the instructor explicitly said it cannot be used.

Students and educators need clear guidance on when and how these tools can be used. Without that clarity, uncertainty grows around what “integrity” means in this era of learning.

Establishing clear assessment frameworks that encourage original thinking

Rather than adding to educators’ workload, school leaders should provide the resources needed to integrate AI into teaching and assessment in ways that strengthen, rather than replace, critical thinking.

One area where this is particularly important is assessment design. As AI-generated outputs become more sophisticated, assessing the final answer alone may not provide a complete picture of a student’s understanding. Institutions should provide adaptable assessment frameworks that prioritise critical thinking, problem-solving and the learning process itself.

This could include tasks that can be discussed and debated during class time, alongside opportunities for students to explain how they reached a conclusion, reflect on their choices or demonstrate their reasoning at different stages of an assignment.

Unlike assessments that focus only on the final answer, these approaches help educators see how students think and apply their knowledge. This also makes it easier to distinguish between genuine understanding and an ability to generate polished outputs with the help of technology.

Building confidence through transparency

Educators also need greater visibility into how learning takes place outside the classroom. Tools, such as transparent composition spaces, can provide that insight by allowing students to develop their work in an environment where expectations around AI use are clearly defined, while giving educators a clearer view of how ideas evolved throughout the drafting process.

This can help educators identify where students may need additional support while enabling more meaningful feedback. By seeing how a piece of work developed over time, educators can better understand where a student struggled, how they responded to feedback and which skills may require further development.

Importantly, this shifts the conversation away from simply asking whether AI was used. By making learning more visible, educators can engage students in more meaningful discussions about their approach and areas for improvement. This creates opportunities to reinforce good habits while helping students develop necessary skills.

Building AI skills for the future

Alongside clear guidance and thoughtful assessment design, institutions must also help students develop the skills needed to engage with AI responsibly. As AI tools become a routine part of education, developing AI skills is becoming an essential part of preparing students for success both inside and outside the classroom.

Students need support not only to use AI tools effectively, but also to understand their limitations and think critically about AI-generated content. This means helping students evaluate outputs, recognise inaccuracies and make informed decisions about when and how AI should be used.

Developing these capabilities is about far more than technical proficiency. Learners must understand when AI can support their work and when their own reasoning and perspective are needed. Educators have an important role to play in helping students navigate this balance, using AI to enhance learning rather than as a substitute for their own understanding.

These skills will only grow in importance, and students who can assess AI-generated information and apply their own judgement will be better equipped to navigate both further education and future careers.

Final thoughts

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in education, institutions have an opportunity to move beyond debates about whether these tools should be used and instead focus on how students can use them responsibly.

By combining clear expectations, thoughtful assessment design and greater transparency into the learning process, educators can help ensure that AI enhances learning while preserving the critical thinking, creativity and independence that remain at the heart of education and are increasingly important in an AI-enabled workforce.

By Annie Chechitelli, CPO at Turnitin