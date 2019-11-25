The progress of T Levels and what the future could bring: Podcast with AoC's Cath Sezen

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

How to resolve AdBlock issue?

FE News podcast with Cath Sezen, Senior Policy Manager - Further Education with the Association of Colleges. We caught up with Cath at the AoC Annual conference 2019.

Cath chats about the T Level programme to date and what the future developments could hold.

Subscribe to the FE News podcast or visit Gavin's Newsroom on FE News

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent Podcasts FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about