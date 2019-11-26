T Level Industry Placements: Podcast with AoC's David Hughes

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

FE News chat with AoC's Chief Executive David Hughes about #TLevel Industry Placements at the #AoCConf 2019.

David discusses how some T Level Industry Placements will be more straightforward than others, eg Childcare and Agriculture will be more straight forward, compared to the challenges of a 16 year old on a building site for a construction related T Level. David explains that DfE may need to enable greater flexibility on the industry placement for certain specialisms as long as the intent and integrity of the placement is the foundation of the flexibility.

Check out Association of College's Chief Executive, David Hughes and his discussion on T Level Industry Placements.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep Podcasts Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent Podcasts FE News chat with Rob Bosworth, Vice Principal at Exeter College about