T Level Industry Placements: Podcast with AoC's David Hughes

FE News chat with AoC's Chief Executive David Hughes about #TLevel Industry Placements at the #AoCConf 2019.
David discusses how some T Level Industry Placements will be more straightforward than others, eg Childcare and Agriculture will be more straight forward, compared to the challenges of a 16 year old on a building site for a construction related T Level. David explains that DfE may need to enable greater flexibility on the industry placement for certain specialisms as long as the intent and integrity of the placement is the foundation of the flexibility.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.