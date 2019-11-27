Repairing the #talent pipeline: Leadership development and coaching with ETF's Mark Wright

Mark Wright, Head of Leadership and Development at the Education and Training Foundation discusses the future of leadership development in the sector at the AoC annual conference. Mark explains that the leadership succession pipeline is quite damaged at the moment, so ETF are working on repairing this at the moment with the sector.
Mark discusses the Leadership and development plan for Executive level and middle management which is the 'engine room' of the sector. Mark then discusses how coaching is being utilised in the future of leadership and development for the system and sector.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.