Repairing the #talent pipeline: Leadership development and coaching with ETF's Mark Wright

Mark Wright, Head of Leadership and Development at the Education and Training Foundation discusses the future of leadership development in the sector at the AoC annual conference. Mark explains that the leadership succession pipeline is quite damaged at the moment, so ETF are working on repairing this at the moment with the sector.

Mark discusses the Leadership and development plan for Executive level and middle management which is the 'engine room' of the sector. Mark then discusses how coaching is being utilised in the future of leadership and development for the system and sector.

