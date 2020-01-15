 
Self-management with Arnie Skelton #22

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-second episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Self-management.

This week Arnie’s podcast looks at one of last week’s key roles and responsibilities in more detail: Self-management. 

In the podcast he discusses the difference between your internal and external selves, and your conscious and unconscious self, and how to manage them effectively.  He discusses the danger of self validation, and also how to become more self aware of any strengths or failings.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

Listen to last week’s episode about key roles and responsibilities here:

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

