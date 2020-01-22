Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-third episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Being Persuasive.

In this week’s podcast, Arnie offers his top ten tips on Being Persuasive.

Why the idea of content is no longer important; why currencies matter; and why getting objections is actually a very good thing.

These and other issues are raised, and are a set of simple ideas to help you raise your persuasive game.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

